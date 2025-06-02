Amorepacific launches AI-powered hair research and chatbot for personalized beauty
Amorepacific has launched two AI-driven initiatives: a research program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to design biomaterials for hair strengthening and a generative AI chatbot for personalized online consultations.
The hair care research uses machine learning and molecular simulation to identify and test peptides that can improve hair tensile strength. Meanwhile, the chatbot, Amore Chat, is designed to provide personalized product advice, summarize customer reviews, and support users with real-time information on the brand’s official online store.
Peptide research for hair strength
The AI model focuses on peptides, short chains of amino acids that can improve hair’s structural integrity.
Using molecular docking, the research team simulated how various peptide sequences interact with hair components to predict which would be most effective in increasing hair strength. According to the company, this approach allowed researchers to screen a large peptide library more efficiently than traditional methods.
After identifying promising candidates, the peptides were tested on actual hair samples to validate their effects. The results showed improved tensile strength, suggesting these peptides could be used in future hair care formulations targeting damage repair and prevention.
Amorepacific says the method reduces the time and cost typically associated with new ingredient discovery. The company plans to expand this approach to other hair and scalp care areas by combining its dermatological expertise with advanced AI modeling.
Personalized consultation
In addition to its scientific research, Amorepacific has launched Amore Chat, an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist customers on its official online store, Amore Mall.
The chatbot offers real-time consultation, helping users choose suitable products based on their beauty concerns.
Amore Chat uses generative AI technology to provide natural-sounding, adaptive responses. The company says the bot can recommend products, compare options, and summarize product reviews to improve the overall user experience on the platform.
Amorepacific built the system with its internal product and customer information database, which helps the AI deliver relevant and accurate suggestions. As more users interact with the chatbot, its performance improves through ongoing learning and personalization.
Moreover, Amore Chat includes an image-based search function enabling customers to upload photos and find similar products. This feature is said to support more natural browsing, particularly on mobile devices.
AI’s growing role in beauty
Amorepacific’s research and digital tools demonstrate the expanding role of AI in the personal care industry. Personal Care Insights previously reported on this surge across the beauty sector, including advancements in digital skin analysis, virtual try-on technologies, and smart formulation.
Korean scientists recently developed an AI-powered electronic nose that can smell and distinguish scents like a human nose. The device showed 95% accuracy when identifying nine fragrances, with the researchers claiming it is a promising tool for future sensor technologies.
Haut.AI also released Deep CARE, a system that uses AI to provide consumer skin care recommendations. Frequent recommendations are then converted into insights for brands, providing oversight of portfolio gaps and unmet consumer demands.
Additionally, Unilever previously told us: “Our scientists are using advanced technology and AI in R&D to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and optimize bespoke formulations faster than ever before.”
As the technology matures, more brands are expected to adopt AI to improve efficiency and tailor their offerings to individual consumer needs.