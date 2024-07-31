Asian aging: Singapore government invests SG$13.9M in skin research
31 Jul 2024 --- The Singapore government has awarded SG$13.9 million (US$10.3 million) in national grants to a research program studying skin aging in the Asian population. The program is directed toward developing more effective, targeted treatments and preventive measures for dermatological conditions unique to Asian skin.
The study addresses age-related skin conditions such as skin thinning, persistent itching and poor barrier function. The research team will also test the hypothesis that skin aging in Asian populations is driven by inflammation throughout the body, affecting the skin’s ability to maintain its structure and resilience.
The Cutaneous Ageing & Maintenance Program (CAP) will be led by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) Skin Research Labs, a tripartite member of the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS).
“As our population ages, understanding how skin ages becomes crucial for maintaining health and quality of life,” says Professor Watson.
“Our work will lead to innovative preventive measures and treatments tailored specifically for Asian skin, potentially impacting other aging-related processes like wound healing, which accounts for over 5% of total healthcare spending in some countries.”
Expanding research
A*STAR reports that skin conditions are the fourth leading cause of non-fatal disease burden globally, affecting nearly 1.8 billion people. However, most dermatological research has focused on Caucasian populations.
The multidisciplinary program brings together clinicians, biologists, engineers and data scientists from the SRIS tripartite partners A*STAR, the National Healthcare Group (NHG) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.
The study will focus on identifying biological drivers of skin aging in Asian people and discovering potential interventions.
“Skin diseases pose a significant burden on Singapore’s healthcare system and the quality of life of affected individuals,” says Professor Steven Thng, deputy director and senior consultant at the National Skin Centre (NSC) of NHG and chief dermatologist at SRIS.
“With NSC alone managing about 280,000 outpatient visits each year, research programs such as CAP are crucial to help drive the development of innovative treatment options and bring about real-world impact on patient care, including improving the quality of life and self-esteem of people suffering from skin diseases and reducing healthcare costs.”
By conducting Asian-specific research, CAP aims to address the unique genetic, clinical and public health needs of Asian populations for “more equitable and effective healthcare solutions.”
Differentiators of Asian skin health
Asian skin differs significantly from Caucasian skin in several ways that may affect skin health and aging. It has more melanin, which offers better protection from the sun but makes it more prone to pigmentation issues and scarring.
Many Asian regions, with high humidity and strong UV exposure, also impact skin differently than in temperate climates.
“This program represents a significant step forward in our understanding of skin health in Asian populations,” says professor Maurice van Steensel from NTU Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine.
The multidisciplinary approach, bringing together experts from various fields, is expected to lead to novel insights and potentially groundbreaking treatments.
By Sabine Waldeck