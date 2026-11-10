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BASF forges cosmetics R&D...

BASF forges cosmetics R&D alliances targeting sun care and sensory performance

10 Nov 2026 | By

Key takeaways

  • BASF has partnered with Nox Bellcow Cosmetics and S&J Enterprises to advance personal care and sun care innovation.
  • The collaborations target advanced cleansing, UV filter technologies, and water-resistant formulations.
  • BASF aims to meet growing consumer demand for high-performance beauty products with improved sensory benefits.
BASF plant

BASF has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Nox Bellcow Cosmetics (NBC) and S&J Enterprises to explore personal care formulation, ingredient development, and sun care innovation. 

The MoU with Nox Bellcow is positioned as boosting BASF’s beauty innovation capabilities through formulation science, ingredient technologies, and collaborative product development. The partnership will bring together consumer insights, original design manufacturing capabilities, and scientific know-how to advance beauty solutions for international markets.

The MoU with S&J focuses on combining BASF’s background in ingredient science and UV filter technologies with S&J’s formulation and development abilities.

The two deals arrive shortly after BASF signed a third MoU with ParagonCorp, Indonesia’s largest personal care company, to explore collaboration possibilities for science-backed cosmetic innovation.

The moves aim to expand BASF’s production and formulation capabilities as consumers increasingly demand high-performance products with superior sensoriality.

personal care formulation testing

BASF and Nox Bellcow Cosmetics target innovation in cleansing and water-resistant formulations.

Meeting consumer needs 

The collaboration between BASF and NBC is said to combine BASF’s global expertise in ingredient science, formulation development, regulatory support, and innovation capabilities with NBC’s expertise in cosmetic product design, development, and manufacturing. Together, the companies plan to establish a platform for long-term collaboration focused on transforming emerging consumer needs into differentiated product solutions.

Through their collaboration, the two companies plan to explore advanced cleansing technologies, smart deposition systems, sunscreen performance enhancement, and water-resistant formulation technologies. They also aim to advance ingredient delivery platforms and efficacy substantiation programs for future personal care products.

BASF cites growing demand for higher performance ingredients with improved sensory experiences and clinically substantiated benefits as a driver of the partnership. The companies aim to speed up the manufacturing and market rollout of solutions that align with beauty brand and consumer demands.

“Innovation in personal care increasingly depends on the ability to connect scientific expertise with evolving consumer expectations,” says Dr. Chang Wang, VP of business management, Personal Care, Asia Pacific at BASF. 

“By combining BASF’s strengths in ingredient innovation and formulation science with NBC’s product development capabilities and market responsiveness, we aim to drive the creation of differentiated solutions that help customers succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.”

BASF plant

BASF and S&J Enterprises join forces to advance UV filter technologies and sunscreen formulations.

Advancing UV filter tech 

BASF and S&J’s MoU aims to advance sun care innovation. The collaboration pairs BASF’s background in ingredient science and UV filter technologies with S&J’s formulation and product development capabilities. 

BASF also underscores heightened consumer demands in efficacy and sensoriality in sun care when outlining the partnership. According to the company, consumers want sensory experiences, convenience, and easy integration into daily routines alongside UV protection when selecting sun care products.

“Meeting these expectations requires closer integration of ingredient science, formulation expertise, and consumer-focused product development,” says the company.

The two companies will leverage their areas of expertise to advance sun care offerings.

“Sun care is a dynamic category in which scientific innovation and evolving consumer expectations continue to shape the future of product development. By exchanging knowledge and exploring new approaches, we aim to support meaningful innovation and strengthen the value delivered to our customers,” adds Wang.

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