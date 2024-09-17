Beetles Gel Polish releases nail collection reflecting shades of emotion
17 Sep 2024 --- Beetles Gel Polish unveils its latest nail collection, “Emotional Spectrum,” featuring hues inspired by different moods. The series boasts 35 colors, each tone a “testament to a unique emotional state,” designed to express the wearer’s feelings and enhance their emotional health through color.
“The ‘Emotional Spectrum’ product is not just a collection of beautifully colored gel nail polishes, it’s about crafting a meaningful narrative that helps our customers articulate who they are and what they feel,” says brand founder of Beetles.
“Each color in the collection is more than just a shade — it’s a tool to help you navigate your emotions and present your best self to the world.”
The spectrum of shades includes base colors like red, representing “encouragement and fearlessness, providing a boost of confidence and vitality.” Blue, meanwhile, symbolizes “professionalism and reliability, helping maintain composure and navigate tough situations.”
Purple, with its “essence of mystery and calm,” inspires wonder and peaceful introspection. Beetles Gel Polish illustrates its “deeper contemplation and self-reflection,” and encouragement of a “sense of mystery and luxury.”
Mood has grown in prominence as a theme across beauty launches in various categories this year. Coty recently announced its Vibes fragrance collection for Adidas, claimed to be scientifically proven to elicit positive emotions.
Non-toxic shine
Beetles Gel Polish is made with non-toxic ingredients, branded as safe and low-odor. The brand claims the polish provides over 28 days of wear with “perfect shine” when applied correctly.
The collection includes 35 bottles of Classic Gel Nail Polish covering the most popular and commonly used colors for year-round use, as well as four bottles of Basic Gel, which comprises a no-wipe top coat, glitter top coat, matte top coat and base coat.
The Emotional Spectrum also includes a professional UV/LED Nail Lamp with 30 lamp beads for curing various gel nail polish and base coats.
Additionally, the collection comes with 28 nail tools, including cuticle remover, cuticle oil, nail swatches, plastic storage container, nail stickers, nail decorations, french tip nail stickers, remover foil wraps, lint free nail wipes, nail clips, nail clipper, handle grip nail brush, nail separators, cuticle pusher, nail dust brush, tweezers, nail file and nail buffer.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to machine intelligence platform Spate and cosmetic ingredients manufacturer Lignopure about nail trends for the fall season.
Pinterest beauty trends this autumn feature intricate Japanese-inspired nail art. Top searches related to nail care include “bow nail designs” with 2,220% growth compared to last year, Japanese-inspired nails with 600% growth and “Greek goddess” nails with 1,975% growth.
By Benjamin Ferrer