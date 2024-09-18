It’s a 10 Haircare founder offers “accessible luxury” with Cloud debut
18 Sep 2024 --- Carolyn Aronson, founder of It’s a 10 Haircare, launches her first mass-market venture. Cloud is tagged with an “accessible luxury” positioning and will debut its “Nourishing” and “Volumizing” hair product collections in more than 2,500 CVS locations and 1,000 Walmart stores starting next year.
“After years of listening to the needs of our customers and understanding the challenges they face, I wanted to create a line that delivers the same high-quality, luxurious results we’re known for at It’s a 10, but at a price point that’s accessible to everyone,” comments Aronson.
The new ethically branded Cloud highlights its vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, SLS and SLES-free formulas. Cloud packaging comprises over 90% PCR (post-consumer recycled material) and features a “sleek, levitating appearance” on store shelves.
Cloud’s four-piece Nourishing collection delivers gentle cleansing, conditioning and styling, fortified with moisturizing formulas while leaving hair “silky, smooth and protected” against damage, frizz and humidity.
The four-piece Volumizing collection is made for short or fine hair, offering lift, body, volume and shine.
Accessible beauty in vogue
An emphasis on affordability among new entry brands is driven forward by ongoing softness in the luxury beauty category, evidenced over the recent months by financial reporting from segment leaders like Estée Lauder Companies.
The “Sephora Kids” trend — whereby a growing segment of minors have been stocking up on expensive skin care products intended for adults — forms a niche categorized by softer formulations and attractive pricing. This summer saw the retail expansion of Indu, a British-founded entry-level skin care brand explicitly formulated for teens, which secured a £4 million (US$5.1 million) in a seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures.
Innova Market Insights data reveals some 52% of Gen Z consumers are willing to try out new makeup products, highlighting them as key trendsetters in the global beauty market.
Cloud says it will rely heavily on digital engagement to connect with its audience, targeting a young consumer base. Jeff Aronson will lead the marketing strategy, tapping into “trends and platforms that resonate with this generation of beauty enthusiasts.”
In other hair care category advances this month, dsm-firmenich launched Headtherapy, a natural range for “balancing the hair, scalp and mind” to meet the needs of modern lifestyles. The holistic hair care line highlights a growing consumer fascination with fragrances for aromatherapy.
