Berry Global designs reusable deodorant for French cosmetics company La Rosée
11 Jul 2024 --- Berry Global and La Rosée launch an exclusive and innovative refillable stick for the French natural cosmetics company’s best-selling deodorant.
The Exclusive Refill was created after two years of R&D between the La Rosée and Berry Global development teams. The La Rosée deodorant is available in pharmacies across France.
To match these sustainability credentials, La Rosée wanted a packaging solution that was kinder to the environment. The refillable solution is reusable without overwrapping or secondary packaging that could contain recycled material. It is also watertight, offering “convenience and ease of use for the consumer.”
“We wanted a pack that reflects all of the strong values of La Rosée in terms of our commitments to the environment and also maximizes the consumer experience,” says Mahault De Guibert, co-founder of La Rosée.
Personalized sustainability
When collaborating, the beauty brand also requested the packaging be aesthetically pleasing to maintain the brand image.
Berry’s Exclusive Refill enables consumers to use the same deodorant stick with a designed refill that cannot be used independently. The monomaterial polypropylene (PP) construction of the refill solution also offers a weight reduction of 62% compared to a whole stick.
“We are delighted to have collaborated with La Rosée in the success of this project,” says Antoine Rousset, sales market manager, Personal Care at Berry Global. “Reuse is a key element of our ongoing sustainability strategy, and we are now working with La Rosée in the development of further refill solutions.”
The 50 mL size is touted to provide a “convenient, accurate and hygienic” application without touching the formula. Similarly, the simple refill process also reduces contact with the product and enables the consumer to refill the deodorant in five steps within “less than a minute.”
The solution’s cylindrical design with a square edge and straight lines is said to “enhance shelf presence.” The companies call the design “eye-catching” and “bespoke,” with La Rosée branding providing personalization.
Incoming changes
The new stick’s initial production was in virgin PP but Berry and La Rosée are working to switch the Exclusive Refill to include Berry’s proprietary CleanStream recycled PP for contact-sensitive applications.
The Exclusive Refill is being produced at Berry’s factory in Marolles, France. This enables La Rosée to use local sourcing to aid in minimizing its carbon footprint during deliveries.
“The lightweight 200 mL Prima refillable jar has also just been launched and there will be more to come,” concludes Rousset.