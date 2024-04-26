Beyond The Headlines: L’Oréal’s sales soar, Roquette Beauté and Barentz partnership
26 Apr 2024 --- In industry news this week, L’Oréal’s Q1 sales rose 9.4%, Roquette Beauté formed a strategic distribution partnership with Barentz and Aveda launched vegan, silicone-free products catered to curly hair.
Business news
L’Oréal had a “strong start” to 2024 with €11.24 billion (US$11.98 billion) in sales, marking a 9.4% increase year-over-year in its first quarter. New IT systems had positive impacts in North America while all divisions reported growth, particularly in Europe and Emerging Markets. L’Oréal exceeded projections and allayed worries about a slowdown in China and the US.
Roquette Beauté said Barentz International would be the exclusive distributor for its cosmetic ingredients in the US, starting next month. The partnership aims to strengthen combined capabilities in the American cosmetics market, building on their successful cooperation in Europe. Walter Martish, president of Barentz, highlighted the company’s emphasis on sustainable growth, and Bénédicte Courel, general manager of Roquette Beauté, expressed faith in Barentz’s ability to provide customer service.
West Lane Capital Partners acquired Mented Cosmetics, a brand focusing on cosmetic products for women of color that is known for its clean, vegan and cruelty-free offerings. Through the acquisition, Mented hopes to increase its distribution and innovation by using West Lane’s industry connections and knowledge. Michael Wentz of West Lane sees synergies within their beauty and wellness portfolio, while KJ Miller, Mented’s founder, believes the partnership will fuel growth and benefit their customer base with products tailored to diverse skin types.
Christina Aguilera teamed up with Playground, a sexual wellness brand, as co-founder and chief brand advisor following the closure of a US$2 million funding round. With a focus on empowering women and reshaping sexual wellness, Playground aims to challenge traditional norms and create products specifically designed for women’s sexual pleasure and health.
Launches and releases
Aveda launched Be Curly Advanced, a new lineup tailored for curls, coils and waves. The collection boasts silicone-free formulas clinically tested across key curl performance indicators. Christine Hall, Aveda’s VP of R&D, highlights the vegan curl-strengthening peptides derived from hydrolyzed pea and vegetable proteins, enhancing hair strength. The seven products in this gender-neutral collection claim to satisfy curl requirements while adhering to Aveda’s sustainability pledge by utilizing recycled resin and renewable energy sources in production.
La Roche-Posay launched its latest dark spot innovations, the Mela B3 Dark Spot Serum & Mela B3 UV Daily Moisturizer SPF 30, powered by Melasyl. The moisturizer guards against UV damage and lightens dark spots, while the serum, formulated with 10% niacinamide, targets different skin discolorations for long-lasting results across all skin tones. The brand complies with dermatologist recommendations for daily use and caters to sensitive skin through formulation standards.
Beard Club launched its grooming products at Target stores nationwide. NBA player James Harden and musician Kid Cudi both support Beard Club, which offers products ranging from beard trimmers to high-end beard care products. The company seeks to improve the grooming experience for men worldwide with a dedication to innovation and premium ingredients.
Arm & Hammer collaborated with TheraBreath to introduce Arm & Hammer Plus TheraBreath Toothpaste. They say the product will remove plaque efficiently, whiten enamel safely and freshen breath. It is endorsed by dentist Kent Lawson and inspired by TheraBreath’s popular Invigorating Icy Mint rinse.
Social commitment
L’Oréal’s new commitment, “kids should be kids,” advises children to steer clear of anti-aging skin care products and instead concentrate on skin condition treatment, sun protection and hygiene. The company says its child-oriented products emphasize safety and effectiveness, aligning with responsible advertising policies that avoid targeting children under 16.
By Venya Patel