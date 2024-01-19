Beyond The Headlines: The Honey Pot acquired for US$380M, Kardashian makeup foray
19 Jan 2024 --- This week in industry news, Compass Diversified acquired The Honey Pot Company, a feminine care brand that offers clinically tested formulas with plant-derived ingredients. Meanwhile, US celebrity Kim Kardashian’s Skkn By Kim announced its first upcoming makeup collection, and Pantene revealed hair care innovations to treat hair damage affordably.
Business and collaborations
Compass Diversified completed a partnership with The Honey Pot, securing US$380 million. The Honey Pot retained its leadership and a minority stake. Recognized for plant-derived products, The Honey Pot aims to destigmatize feminine care and promote holistic wellness. The acquisition will be finalized in February, which Compass Diversified says shows its dedication to innovative brands and community development in the personal care sector.
Luminess collaborated with US actress’ brand Kathy Ireland Worldwide (kiWW) to introduce the Kathy Ireland Beauty | Luminess skin care and beauty collection. The collection comprised skin care devices and serums. Kathy Ireland, kiWW’s CEO, expressed excitement for the partnership, emphasizing shared values and community commitments. The collection, fusing expertise with technology, featured philanthropic endeavors, directing proceeds toward universal primary education.
Altana completed the acquisition of Silberline, a US manufacturer specializing in aluminum effect pigments. This move strengthened the Altana Eckart division, extending its global presence in North America and Asia. According to Atlanta, the acquisition underscored a commitment to value-driven expansion. Established in 1945, Silberline reported sales of approximately US$80 million in 2022. The transaction’s finalization awaits customary closing conditions, with the purchase price undisclosed.
Internatio-Müller Chemical Distribution (IMCD) expanded its presence in the Indian beauty and personal care market by acquiring 70% of Valuetree Ingredients. The deal aimed to capitalize on India’s growing beauty market. Valuetree, an ingredient supplier, provided specialty ingredients and technical support, generating approximately INR 4.4 billion (US$53 million) in revenue for the fiscal year ending March, 2023. The acquisition strengthens IMCD’s position in India, placing the company strategically in a market characterized by double-digit growth and the rise of direct-to-consumer brands. The transaction was completed in two stages, with IMCD acquiring the remaining 30% in 2025, while Valuetree’s founders would continue to lead the company.
Lipoid Kosmetik confirmed its recent collaboration with Natrue. The partnership is touted as strengthening Lipoid Kosmetik’s commitment to providing high-quality natural and organic ingredients. In addition to a portfolio adhering to the globally recognized COSMOS standard, the company now provides a selection of Natrue-certified and approved products. Recognized globally for certifying natural cosmetic products, Natrue says its reputation for setting high standards of purity, quality, authenticity and transparency makes it a trusted label among consumers seeking authentic natural and organic cosmetic products.
Epres, the hair care brand led by Founder Dr. Eric Pressly, joined forces with Cosmo Prof Beauty, a distributor of professional beauty products. The partnership will allow licensed beauty professionals across the US and Canada access to the hair care products. Epres will be accessible through the Beauty Systems Group network.
Launches and releases
Skkn By Kim Makeup, founded on a “skin-first approach”, recently launched a collection of makeup essentials, including ten Soft Matte Lip Colors, 15 Lip Liners and the Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette with 12 nude shadows. Inspired by Kardashian’s signature smoky eye and nude lip, the makeup line prioritizes clean, hydrating formulas for an improved skin look and feel. The launch will take place on January 26, with products available on its website.
Kylie Cosmetics debuted its first foundation, Power Plush Longwear Foundation, in 40 shades. The hydrating formula promises a flawless airbrushed finish after up to 12 hours of wear. The brand says the foundation offers medium, buildable coverage, and the “weightless” foundation blends well, resulting in a natural, satin finish that is neither dewy nor matte. Designed to be breathable and non-comedogenic, the foundation is said to resist caking and creasing and is sweat, humidity, and waterproof for all-day wear.
Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch introduced a limited-edition four-pack of lip balm flavors inspired by classic wing accompaniments. It featured the tastes of Hidden Valley Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery and Fresh Carrot, catering to fans during the wing-eating season. The collaboration, initiated by an April Fools’ social post, marked Hidden Valley Ranch’s entrance into the beauty category. The Burt’s Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers lip balm four-pack is available on the Burt’s Bees website.
Makeup Revolution expanded its complexion range with two launches – Skin Silk Serum Foundation and Bright Light Face Glow. The Skin Silk Serum Foundation boasts a “weightless” formula with a satin finish and skin care-infused elements. The blind user trial revealed positive feedback, with 94% agreeing it feels weightless. Following this, Makeup Revolution says the Bright Light Face Glow illuminates the skin with five sheer, tinted shades based on the “no-makeup, makeup” trend post-pandemic.
Pantene revealed affordable hair care innovations to address hair damage, introducing the Miracle Rescue with Melting Pro-V Pearls and the Pro-V Miracles Collection. Recognizing the widespread struggle with hair damage, Pantene’s new products, infused with skin care-inspired ingredients, are said to offer repair without the cost. The Melting Pro-V Pearls technology, found in the Deep Repair Conditioner and Bond Repair Mask, visibly repaired up to six months of damage in one wash. The Pro-V Miracles Collection addressed specific needs with nutrient-packed formulas, targeting breakage to curl definition issues. The formulas are free of sulfates, dyes and parabens. Pantene collaborated with Healthy Hair Ambassadors Kelsea Ballerini, and Dara Reneé to share their hair journeys. The collections launch in February.
Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, announced the rebranding and reformulation of its Sarna line, known for dermatologist-recommended steroid-free anti-itch lotions. The update includes Sarna Calm + Cool and Sarna Sensitive. Calm + Cool offers relief for outdoor pain and itching, featuring a formula with 1% pramoxine hydrochloride and 0.5% menthol. The National Eczema Association has approved Sarna Sensitive. The rebranding extends to packaging, now a 40% post-consumer recycled bottle with an easy-open pump.
By Venya Patel