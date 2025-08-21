Bonerge merges Chinese medicine with cellular science for anti-aging supplement
Bonerge is unveiling its latest anti-aging offering, StanYouth CR3. The company says the innovation combines Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) with the latest advancements in cellular science. The patented formula, which takes inspiration from TCM’s “senolytic-repair-chi” theory, offers a holistic and scientifically validated solution to tackle aging at the cellular level.
The supplement operates through a three-stage process that the company says mirrors TCM’s philosophy of proactively addressing aging before it becomes a problem. The product’s core ingredients — fisetin, urolithin A, and L-ergothioneine — work to combat senescence, the condition of cells becoming dysfunctional and contributing to aging.
“StanYouth CR3 is more than an anti-aging formula, it’s a bridge between ancient TCM wisdom and modern cellular science,” says a Bonerge product manager.
Combating cellular senescence
According to Bonerge, the active ingredients in StanYouth CR3 also boost cellular repair, fortify the body’s natural defenses, help rejuvenate cells, restore energy, and reduce the visible signs of aging.
The flavonoid fisetin acts as a “senolytic purifier” by selectively eliminating senescent cells and preventing the formation of new ones. It reduces inflammatory factors and purifies the cellular environment.
The compound urolithin A restores metabolic balance and normalizes circadian rhythms — which tend to deteriorate with age — by regulating clock genes that maintain metabolic function, helping to reset the body’s biological clock and enhance overall cellular homeostasis.
Bonerge underscores that the antioxidant, L-ergothioneine, accumulates in high-stress cellular areas, such as the mitochondria and nuclei and helps neutralize free radicals and reactive oxygen species, which are responsible for cellular damage. This boosts the body’s natural antioxidant defenses to prevent further oxidative damage.
Clinical results
Bonerge also highlights that, in cellular studies using human dermal fibroblasts, the formula was shown to clear up to 80% of senescent cells, a performance twice as effective as fisetin alone.
The formula also suppressed senescence markers, reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines to baseline levels, and effectively halted the “senescence-inflammation-fibrosis” cycle, which the company says accelerates aging.
A 56-day human clinical trial further confirmed its benefits, revealing improvements in skin health. Participants reported a 16.3% increase in skin firmness, an 11.28% reduction in under-eye wrinkles, and a 1.4% increase in skin brightness.
The skin’s barrier function improved with an 18.18% reduction in transepidermal water loss, highlighting the product’s ability to enhance skin hydration and repair.