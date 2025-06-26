Bormioli Luigi partners with Maison Berger for luxury glass home fragrance diffusers
Bormioli Luigi, an Italian glassware company, has equipped Maison Berger with glass for its Echo and Cosy catalytic lamp fragrance diffusers.
The Maison Berger catalytic lamp is a home fragrance diffuser that operates through a patented catalytic combustion process.
The France-based agency De Vog designed the glass bottles for the diffusers, while Bormioli Luigi manufactured them.
The Echo line is curved and available in pink, frosted glass, or green. The Cosy design has a “padded style” with rounded edges and comes in blue or brown.
Bormioli Luigi offered its industrial expertise and guidance in creating diffusers and perfume bottles, as well as glass molds. In addition, the designs’ decor is achieved using graduated, translucent lacquering developed in the required colors of the collection.
“This bespoke development is linked to the trend for home fragrance following the pandemic,” says the glassware company.
Bormioli Luigi offers a range of ready-to-go glass products such as candle jars, spray bottles, and diffusers.
Last year, Bormioli Luigi worked with researchers at Penn State, US, to scale and market Lion Glass, an eco-friendly alternative to standard soda lime silicate glass for cosmetic packaging. More recently, perfume and cosmetic packaging provider Coverpla announced a sales partnership with Heinz Glas to sell glass bottle models for fragrances and cosmetics.