Holistic psychobiotic: Cerebiome reduces stress and boosts skin health, study reveals
Lallemand Health Solutions’ psychobiotic, Cerebiome, can help manage occasional stress, improve sleep quality, and enhance skin appearance, according to new findings from a comprehensive clinical study. Developed by the Rosell Institute for Microbiome and Probiotics, Lallemand Health Solutions says the results reveal the offering’s multifunctional health benefits.
“This psychobiotic not only supports gut and mental well-being but also significantly enhances skin health, offering a holistic approach to beauty and wellness,” says Elodie Aragon, product manager at Lallemand Health Solutions.
“There is a big potential for the nutricosmetics brands, as the market is valued at US$8.09 billion in 2023 and projected to reach US$11.91 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8%.”
Stress-reducing results
The study, conducted under dermatologist supervision, involved 35 white women aged 30 to 45. Over an eight-week period, the participants took three billion colony forming units of Cerebiome daily. The results demonstrated improved mental well-being and stress reduction, along with benefits for skin appearance.
The primary focus of the study was to assess the impact of Cerebiome on perceived stress. Using the Perceived Stress Scale, researchers found that after four weeks of daily intake, participants experienced an 18% reduction in perceived stress, with this improvement increasing to 31% after eight weeks.
The company notes that the decrease in stress was mirrored by 79% of participants, who reported noticeable improvements in their mental well-being. This underscoresCerebiome’s potential to support mental health by reducing stress and promoting emotional balance.
“A holistic approach”
Secondary outcomes from the study demonstrate that Cerebiome can improve sleep quality, with participants reporting noticeable improvements in their ability to fall and stay asleep.
There was also a reduction in issues related to daytime sleepiness, which is often linked to poor-quality sleep. This improvement highlights Cerebiome’s role in promoting restorative rest — a crucial aspect of overall health and wellness — according to Lallemand Health Solutions.
Another finding from the study was Cerebiome’s effect on skin health. Results show the psychobiotic formula can improve skin hydration, firmness, and the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Beyond hydration
According to the study, after eight weeks of daily intake, participants reported a 21% improvement in facial hydration and 18% on the body. Additionally, 85% of women said their skin felt more hydrated and moisturized, while 82% noticed smoother skin texture.
However, the company notes that the benefits go beyond hydration. The study reveals a 12% increase in skin firmness after eight weeks of Cerebiome intake, with a 7% reduction in facial wrinkles after four weeks, increasing to 17% after eight weeks.
Moreover, the forehead area showed even more pronounced results, including a 12% reduction of wrinkles after four weeks and a 21% reduction after eight weeks. These findings illustrate the impact that Cerebiome can have on skin appearance, contributing to improved skin texture.
Focus on versatility
Lallemand Health Solutions underscores Cerebiome’s versatility in relation to the study’s findings, pointing out that the ingredient is available in a variety of formats, including soluble powders, capsules, sticks, and sachets, allowing for incorporation into daily routines.
The formula can be combined with other beneficial ingredients such as vitamin B2, folic acid, vitamin B6, melatonin, and vitamin C to target specific wellness needs such as skin stress, anti-aging, mood balance, and energy.
As the nutricosmetics market continues to grow, Cerebiome presents an opportunity for both consumers and brands to embrace the beauty and wellness trend.