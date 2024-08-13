Chantecaille grows botanical skin care footprint in China with Tmall deal
13 Aug 2024 --- Chantecaille enters a domestic partnership with Tmall (Alibaba Group), China’s leading online retail platform. This collaboration broadens the brand’s reach in China with its luxury botanical skin care offerings, aligned with its ambitions toward several market expansions following its acquisition by Beiersdorf in February 2022.
Chantecaille will also host a pop-up experience in Shanghai’s landmark Xintiandi high street, the “Maison Chantecaille” to immerse consumers in its “Beauty with Impact” ethos.
“Tmall offers a seamless shopping experience and unparalleled reach for Chantecaille’s innovative beauty. The new market opening strengthens Chantecaille’s position in China, bolstering our commitment to the Chinese consumer,” says Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf.
The new online store will feature detailed product information, exclusive offers and “tailored” shopping recommendations.
Enter “Maison Chantecaille”
Chantecaille will host a pop-up experience, “Maison Chantecaille” in Shanghai’s Xintiandi shopping district. Visitors will have the chance to learn more about Chantecaille’s natural botanical ingredients in a “highly curated environment” exhibiting the brand’s offerings.
Following this initial pop-up, Chantecaille will extend the “Maison Chantecaille” experience with a three-month commercial pop-up in Shanghai.
“We are incredibly excited to bring Chantecaille closer to our Chinese consumers through our Tmall partnership and these immersive pop-up experiences,” says Patricia Ho, Asia general manager of Chantecaille.
“Our pop-ups in Shanghai will offer a unique and engaging way for consumers to discover our products, learn about our brand’s ethos, and enjoy a luxurious in-person shopping experience.”
Headwinds in the challenged luxury market have been particularly pronounced in China, underscored in Beiersdorf’s first half-year results released last week.
However, as evidenced by Chantecaille’s recent move, brands remain bullish on China’s commercial opportunity, particularly through online beauty retail. LVMH Group and Alibaba Group also recently extended their partnership to expand the “luxury experience” in China.
By Benjamin Ferrer