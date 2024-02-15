Consumer exposure to fragrance chemicals are within safety limits, study affirms
15 Feb 2024 --- The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) and Creme Global recently collaborated to gather data on consumer exposure to fragrance ingredients. The findings show that consumer exposure to fragrance ingredients remains low, below established safety thresholds.
The study looked at the exposure levels of about 3,000 fragrance-producing ingredients — “comprising two-thirds discrete chemicals and one-third natural complex substances” — across various product types and routes of exposure. It was published in Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, ScienceDirect.
“We found that 76% of fragrance-producing ingredients fall below their threshold of toxicological concern (TTC) levels when compared to the systemic exposure experienced by the highest-end users, while 99% of fragrance ingredients are below inhalation exposure TTC levels,” says the study’s lead author, Dr. Isabelle Lee, senior scientist of dermatotoxicology at RIFM.
Paper co-author Dr. Anne Marie Api, RIFM’s president, explains: “It may seem there is a lot of an ingredient in a product because our nose tells us it’s there. But our olfactory sense is far better than most realize. We can easily detect something at concentrations of parts per million and, in many cases, parts per billion. Thus, very little fragrance is required to impart a desired scent.”
Exposure items and routes
Researchers used the Creme-RIFM Aggregate Exposure model to assess how much fragrance ingredients were exposed to people in various product categories, such as oral, air, home and personal care.
The study provided an overview of consumer exposure patterns by evaluating exposure through oral, inhalation and dermal routes.
According to RIFM, regulators worldwide, such as the European Food Safety Authority, acknowledge the TTC approach.
Fragrance remains low
Researchers revealed results by comparing exposure levels to the TTC and Dermal Sensitization Threshold (DST).
Approximately 76% of fragrance ingredients fell below their systemic TTC levels, indicating minimal risk associated with consumer exposure. At the same time, researchers found that 99% of fragrance ingredients were below inhalation exposure TTC levels.
“On the other hand, there was an almost even split between materials falling below (51%) and above (49%) the DST,” share the authors.
The research finds that household and air care products exhibited the lowest fragrance exposure levels, while oral and cosmetic/personal care products showed slightly higher exposures.
However, even in these categories, exposure remained well below safety thresholds, stress the scientists.
The paper did not address environmental exposure, but it does mention the environmental impact of fragrance ingredients. Notably, less than one metric ton of fragrance materials were reported to be used globally, indicating little environmental exposure.
The study confirms the safety of fragrance ingredients used in consumer products. However, previous research by the Environmental Working Group highlighted the health risks of common household cleaning products, with the Fragrance Creators Association arguing the importance of volatile organic compounds in these products.
By Venya Patel