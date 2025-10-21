Croda reveals scientific “breakthrough” for biotech hair care ingredient
Key takeaways
- Croda unveils data showing KeraBio K31 delivers full efficacy at 0.05% active inclusion, enabling eco-friendly formulations.
- The biotech-powered, vegan keratin acts at a molecular level to repair bonds, strengthen hair, and restore virgin hair profiles.
- Backed by 15 years of research, KeraBio K31 is shortlisted for BBIA’s Product Innovation Award 2025.
Croda has announced a data breakthrough for its hair care ingredient KeraBio K31. The latest data shows that the ingredient delivers full efficacy at a 0.05% active inclusion, allowing for more environmentally friendly formulations while not compromising on performance.
The vegan ingredient is backed by 15 years of research and is powered by biotechnology. It recharges hair’s keratin at a molecular level.
“KeraBio K31’s potency enables formulators to develop products that deliver superior results using fewer active ingredients,” says Stephanie Neplaz, head of hair category at Croda Beauty.
“It sets a new benchmark in biomimetic bond-building technology and delivers a step-change in what we can offer our customers to elevate hair health and sustainability.”
The ingredient has also been shortlisted for the Product Innovation Award at the Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association (BBIA) Awards 2025. The winner will be announced in November.
Science-backed claims
Croda explains that KeraBio K31 has four science-backed claims. It repairs bonds within the hair, delivers stronger hair than the leading bond builder, and improves performance with continuous use.
The company also claims that it resets hair to a virgin profile — resembling human hair that has never been chemically or physically processed.
The ingredient’s bioactive mechanism allows for applications across leave-in and rinse-off product formats, such as conditioners, shampoos, and styling products.
Croda says the new data will allow the company to set new sustainability and performance standards in the industry.
Earlier this year, the ingredients company announced the INCI registered name for the KeraBio K31. INCI is the globally recognized system for listing cosmetic ingredients on product labels to ensure consistency.
Registering an INCI name is essential for market transparency, regulatory approval, and enabling brands to legally and clearly identify the ingredient in finished formulations.