Croda secures consistency registration for vegan biotech hair repair peptide
Croda has announced the INCI registered name for its hair repair ingredient, KeraBio K31, as Hydrolysed sr-(Tripeptide-137 Hexapeptide-40 sh-Polypeptide-184 sh-Polypeptide-146).
INCI is the globally recognized system for listing cosmetic ingredients on product labels to ensure consistency. Registering an INCI name is essential for market transparency, regulatory approval, and enabling brands to legally and clearly identify the ingredient in finished formulations.
KeraBio K31 is a biotech-derived, vegan alternative to traditional keratin, designed to restore hair strength at the molecular level. It is intended for professional hair care products and performs as a bond builder that reinforces internal hair structures.
The company’s laboratory tests indicate that KeraBio K31 helps improve hair resilience and reduce breakage. With 99% natural origin content and ISO 16128 compliance, it also meets industry standards for clean and sustainable beauty.
Croda says the ingredient’s bioactive mechanism allows for potential applications across leave-in and rinse-off product formats, such as conditioners, shampoos, and styling products.
The ingredient was developed through cross-functional collaboration between Croda’s UK and US teams, with additional input from external research partners. It is now production-ready and commercially scalable.
It is available in liquid form and is suitable for regional markets across Asia, Europe, and North America.
Mimicking hair peptides
KeraBio K31 departs from conventional protein treatments by using synthetic biology to emulate native hair keratin. Its structure allows it to interact with damaged hair fibres at a microscopic level, creating internal bonds that strengthen and repair from within.
The ingredient functions as a bond builder rather than a surface-level treatment. Mimicking the peptide sequences in human hair enables more precise and durable restoration without relying on animal-derived materials.
This approach offers formulators a tool to address damage caused by heat, coloring, and mechanical stress while maintaining compatibility with vegan and clean label standards.
Hair care innovations
The launch of KeraBio K31 aligns with industry trends prioritizing effective, science-led formulations that also meet ethical and environmental expectations. Its biotech origin positions it as a response to growing consumer demand for sustainable innovation.
Last month, Croda spotlighted its expanding focus on biomimetic hair care at the Cosmetic Business 2025 trade show in Munich. The company introduced Sphingo’Hair Drypure, a ceramide-based solution designed to reinforce the scalp barrier and restore hair structure.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Sophie Roelants, COO of AmphiStar, who said biosurfactants are gaining traction for their mildness, biodegradability, and compatibility with sensitive scalp and hair applications.