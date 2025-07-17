EcoBeautyScore makes European debut to answer call for greater transparency
EcoBeautyScore (EBS), “the first” global, science-based environmental scoring system for cosmetics and personal care products, has launched across Europe. The scoring system offers brands and retailers a clear, transparent, and consistent way to measure and communicate the environmental footprint of beauty products.
The not-for-profit EcoBeautyScore Association developed the method in collaboration with over 70 cosmetics and personal care companies and associations. It is rooted in the EU’s Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology and rates products from A to E according to their impact on land, water, and air over the full lifecycle of the product. A represents a product with the lowest environmental impacts compared to like-for-like products.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Jean-Baptiste Massignon, managing director at EcoBeautyScore Association, about how the EBS can move the personal care industry toward a greener future and solidify consumer trust among rising scrutiny on greenwashing.
“We hope to see a shift toward greater transparency and accountability across the beauty and personal care industry so consumers can make more informed decisions when shopping for beauty and personal care products,” Massignon tells us.
“We recognize there are a lot of brands understanding the importance of sustainability and making ‘green’ claims, but it can be difficult for consumers to understand what these mean, and compare products — unless there is a clear science-based scoring system that compares ‘apples with apples.’”
Major beauty brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Neutrogena, Nivea Q10, Eucerin, and others have started publishing scores in select markets across Europe and the UK. From late 2025, EcoBeautyScores will begin to appear on product packaging across Europe.
Addressing greenwashing concerns
According to the EcoBeautyScore Association, consumers will spend over US$150 billion on beauty and personal care products in Europe in 2025, with demand for more sustainable options rising.
However, half of European consumers are sceptical of brands’ sustainability claims, suspecting they don’t accurately reflect products’ real environmental impact.
“The EcoBeautyScore Association [was] created to enable consumers around the world to make more informed decisions and sustainable choices when purchasing cosmetic products,” says Massignon.
National Sanitation Foundation report found a growing demand for transparency and cleaner formulations in the personal care sector. But the study also revealed persistent concerns about greenwashing, with voluntary product labels often failing to provide the trust consumers seek.Earlier this year, a US-based
End-to-end transparency
EcoBeautyScore’s measurement process evaluates a product’s environmental impact throughout its lifecycle. It analyzes ingredient sourcing and packaging materials as well as how the product is used and disposed of by the consumer.
“Developed in collaboration with lifecycle software provider Pilario, we created a user-friendly platform for non-experts to calculate the environmental impact of their beauty and personal care products, such as shampoo, body wash, and face moisturiser,” says Massignon.
The EBS footprint assessment considers 16 impact categories such as climate, water, and land. Massignon says other schemes consider only a few select environmental properties.
External experts have reviewed and verified the EBS methodology and platform. An independent third party will regularly audit and certify brands using the scoring system.
“The methodology has undergone two rounds of critical review by a panel of independent LCA experts and has also been submitted to two rounds of public consultation to invite input and review from interested stakeholders,” says Massignon.
“In addition, EcoBeautyScore has worked with E&H, the consulting branch of the Ecocert group, to review and verify the EBS methodology and platform, ensuring compliance with the principles of the European Commission’s PEF methodology and ISO norms 14020/14025.”
Influencing purchases
The EcoBeautyScore Association developed the EBS in close collaboration with cosmetics manufacturers across four continents.
In a global study of over 9,000 consumers across China, the US, France, and Brazil, more than two-thirds say the EBS label builds trust, and the majority intend to consider the score when making purchases.
“Our ambition is for consumers to embrace the EcoBeautyScore as a key factor in their purchasing decisions — alongside price, performance, and brand loyalty. We also aim to create a level playing field for brands of all sizes by providing access to insights that support eco-conscious product design. Ultimately, our goal is to help drive the entire industry toward greater transparency and a reduced environmental footprint,” explains Massignon.
“Criteria such as social considerations in the supply chain or ethical practices are inherently hard to measure from a science-based perspective. However, in the future, EcoBeautyScore may explore expanding the scope to cover additional criteria as the science develops and agreed frameworks emerge.”
Last week, Personal Care Insights sat down with industry experts to discuss the complexity of sustainability in the natural cosmetics industry.