LBB Specialties secures exclusive distribution of Givaudan Active Beauty ingredients in Canada
LBB Specialties Canada has signed an exclusive agreement to distribute Givaudan Active Beauty’s cosmetic ingredients across Canada.
The partnership gives LBB Specialties access to Givaudan’s full range of active ingredients for skin, hair, makeup, and body care applications. These include biotech actives, hyaluronic acid, and squalane.
By combining Givaudan’s formulations with LBB’s distribution network and technical sales support, the partnership aims to strengthen both companies’ positions in the Canadian personal care market.
The collaboration is positioned to respond to increased demand for evidence-based, high-performance cosmetic ingredients in Canada.
Givaudan, which also operates in flavors and nutrition, gains a local partner to extend its reach, while LBB adds scientifically advanced ingredients to its offerings.
“Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to meet the evolving demands of the personal care market. We believe that this strategic alliance will deliver significant value for both our customers and partners, paving the way for long-term success and growth in Canada,” says Thomas Van Valkenburgh, president and CEO of LBB Specialties.
Broad portfolio, local support
The partnership centers on Givaudan Active Beauty’s ingredient range, which includes biotechnology-derived actives, hydration agents, and lipid-based compounds. These ingredients are commonly used in anti-aging products, moisturizers, and serums.
By partnering with Givaudan, LBB enhances its ability to support customers with both product availability and formulation guidance.
The agreement simplifies access to Givaudan ingredients in Canada, where brands often face longer lead times or import challenges without local distribution.