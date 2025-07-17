dsm-firmenich unveils UVB filter with multifunctional benefits for skin and hair
dsm-firmenich has introduced Parsol SLX, a polymeric UVB filter that enhances sun protection and supports multifunctional beauty for skin and hair care. The ingredient is designed to improve sunscreen efficacy by up to 50% when combined with pigmentary filters, while maintaining a light, comfortable feel on the skin.
The company positions Parsol SLX as a response to growing consumer demand for formulations with reduced chemical content, better skin feel, and higher protection.
dsm-firmenich says the ingredient’s performance is backed by scientific research, including tests that show enhanced SPF levels and hair color retention.
Parsol SLX has a large polymeric structure, which enables it to form consistent, invisible films on the skin. Smaller molecular filters often require heavier formulations to ensure protection.
Parsol SLX allows formulators to use lower UV filter concentrations and supports microbiome-friendly formulations.
“Today’s consumers increasingly seek sun protection solutions that minimize chemical load without compromising performance. With Parsol SLX, we’re proud to offer a future-proven UVB filter that meets this demand, delivering high SPF efficacy with a lightweight, elegant skin feel,” says Tina Vogt, director of global marketing of sun care at dsm-firmenich.
Last month, dsm-firmenich told Personal Care Insights that SPF is evolving from a seasonal staple to a daily necessity. Formulators are pushed to shift their focus toward lightweight, multifunctional products that offer hydration, barrier support, and anti-aging benefits alongside UV defense.
Elevated sun care performance
In addition to skin care applications, Parsol SLX provides UV protection benefits in hair care. The ingredient aids in shielding strands from sun damage and prolongs the vibrancy of dyed hair.
Parsol SLX provides UV protection benefits in hair care.“In hair care, Parsol SLX protects hair from photodamage, prevents color fading, and provides a lightweight, luxurious feel,” says Melanie Waeckel, global senior marketing manager of Hair Care at dsm-firmenich.
“Instrumental tests demonstrate up to 32% color retention of red permanent hair. Leveraging the smart film-forming technology, it delivers UV performance, leaving hair soft and smooth,” she explains.
Earlier this year at In-Cosmetics Global 2025, dsm-firmenich’s announced its focus on AI, biotechnology, and microbiome science to create multifunctional, sustainable solutions. The company showcased its AI-powered Sunscreen Optimizer and debuted ingredients designed to improve product efficacy, texture, and environmental impact.