CVS carries Curology while Italian hair care brand Aeterna debuts on Miami’s Miracle Mile
23 Jul 2024 --- Dermatologist-powered and personalized skin care brand Curology is headed for CVS stores across the US while two brothers introduce their made-in-Italy hair care line Aeterna to Miami’s Miracle Mile.
Curology’s products for acne, dark spots and dry skin will be available in 3,800 stores next month. Curology CEO Heather Wallace says she’s thrilled to see the products debut in the retail pharmacy space:
“With Curology products now available at CVS Pharmacy stores, we can offer a convenient option for our existing customers to grab their favorite products on-the-go — and expand access to high-quality dermatologist-approved products to even more shoppers.”
CVS Pharmacy shelves will carry the Daily Sunscreen, Cream Moisturizer, Gentle Cleanser and Emergency Spot Patch.
“We know consumers take a personalized approach to their skin care routine. In adding Curology’s non-prescription skin care to our assortment at select CVS Pharmacy stores and online at CVS, we’re excited to provide consumers access to even more high-quality options that address a wide range of skin health needs,” comments Michelle LeBlanc, VP of Merchandising, Beauty and Personal Care at CVS Health.
Italian inspiration
Co-founders and Italian brothers Stefano and Guido Spacagna own and operate the prosperous Spacagna Italian Hair Design salon on Miracle Mile in Miami, US.
“We were always looking for high quality, luxurious hair care products to use at our salon for our clients, so we created our own line,” says Stefano Spacagna. “For years, we conducted extensive research to create precise formulations and designs for our bottles in partnership with our lab in Italy and our customers.”
The company research resulted in the launch of Aeterna’s natural, made-in-Italy hair care line in the US. The line is inspired by Italian land, sea and lifestyle and is divided into three categories: Aqua, Vita and Essenza. The categories represent Italy’s water supply, landscape and ingredients that include linseed and almond oils plus aloe vera.
“For five years, we have run our salon in Miami, and now it is time to bring the quality of Italian hair care products here to the US for everyone to use,” says Guido Spacagna.
Aeterna is available on its site, in-store at Spacagna Italian Hair Design, with plans for rapid expansion.