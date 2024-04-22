EcoWaste Coalition discovers commercialized skin-lightening cosmetics containing banned mercury
22 Apr 2024 --- EcoWaste Coalition flags skin-lightening products (SLPs) containing mercury following a series of test buys conducted this month in Pasay City, the Philippines.
The coalition uncovered the illegal sale of imported SLPs with mercury content ranging from 11,940 to 28,370 parts per million (ppm). Mercury is regarded as harmful to human and environmental health.
The World Health Organization warns mercury poses serious health risks that can result in kidney damage and neurological disorders. Pregnant women and young children are said to be particularly vulnerable to its effects.
The UN Environment Program also asserts that releasing mercury by applying SLPs can contaminate the surrounding environment and contribute to global mercury pollution.
Banned ingredients found
Among the mercury-added skin-lightening creams bought and analyzed were Goree Beauty Cream (three variants) and Golden Pearl Beauty Cream, which the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prohibited for containing mercury and being sold without the required market authorization.
The assessed products were manufactured between March 2022 to December 2023, as detailed on the packaging.
The following “made in Pakistan” products contained mercury, a chemical that is also restricted from the composition of cosmetic products as per the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive:
- Goree Day & Night Beauty Cream, 28,370 ppm
- Pure Pearl Beauty Cream, 27,200 ppm
- Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene, 26,630 ppm
- Goree Gold 24K Beauty Cream, 24,500 ppm
- Zoya Beauty Cream Gold, 19,170 ppm
- Aima Gold Beauty Cream, 19,020 ppm
- Zartaaj Beauty Cream, 14,130 ppm
- Golden Pearl Beauty Cream, 12,810 ppm
- Armena Gold Beauty Cream, 11,940 ppm
None of the products listed named “mercury,” “ammoniated mercury,” “mercuric chloride,” “mercuric iodide,” “mercury oxide,” calomel or other mercury-related compounds as an ingredient.
During its market monitoring in Pasay City, the EcoWaste Coalition also found other FDA-banned SLPs offered for sale to consumers, including China-made Jiaoli Miraculous Cream, Indonesia-made Collagen Plus Vit E Day & Night Cream, and Thailand-made 88 Total White Underarm Cream.
Recommendations for regulations
The EcoWaste Coalition proposes actions to protect personal care products consumers, “especially women and children.”
It calls for the FDA to release an updated list of mercury-containing cosmetics, the risks associated with mercury exposure — particularly for women of childbearing age — and the consequences of continued use.
The coalition tells local government units to collaborate with the FDA’s regional enforcement units to conduct law enforcement activities to “rid cities and municipalities of dangerous cosmetics” with mercury.
It also recommends the Environmental Management Bureau guide stakeholders on properly storing and disposing of discarded and seized mercury-containing cosmetics, which it says should be handled as hazardous waste.
The EcoWaste Coalition stresses that the Bureau of Customs should block the entry of dangerous cosmetics with mercury by tightening customs monitoring and filing charges against smugglers.
Other suggestions from the group include all “concerned” regulatory agencies taking steps to “ensure the right to safety” of online consumers against marketing products such as mercury-added cosmetics that are hazardous to health, life and the environment.
Additionally, the coalition suggests that the management of shopping malls keep watch on stores operating within their premises to ensure they do not sell unauthorized health products, such as SLPs containing mercury and other hazardous substances.
Mercury rules tightening
Last month, The Minamata Convention on Mercury highlighted the harmful effects of mercury in cosmetics, so the Conference of the Parties to the convention amended the text to explicitly ban the manufacture, import and export of mercury-added cosmetics.
The convention is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury.
By Sabine Waldeck