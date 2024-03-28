Minamata Convention urges global ban on cosmetics containing mercury
28 Mar 2024 --- The Minamata Convention on Mercury highlights the harmful effects of mercury in cosmetics so the Conference of the Parties to the convention amended the text to explicitly ban the manufacture, import and export of mercury-added cosmetics.
“This new international requirement on cosmetics is an example of how we can proactively be anti-racists and contribute to addressing structural racism that is still prevailing in our societies,” says Monika Stankiewicz, Minamata Convention executive secretary and alternate anti-racism advocate for the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).
“The work under the Minamata Convention and UNEP will not stop here, and we will now focus on supporting countries to put the new rule into practice.”
Health risks
The convention is an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury.
On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, The Minamata Convention on Mercury says using cosmetics to lighten skin tone has “deep historical roots, spanning centuries and cultures. Unfortunately, people with lighter skin color are still perceived as having a higher social status in many parts of the world today.”
The World Health Organization has reported that mercury poses serious health risks. Mercury exposure can result in kidney damage and neurological disorders. Pregnant women and young children are particularly vulnerable to its effects.
Some individuals use lightening products to address imperfections such as blemishes and hyperpigmentation. However, many use them to alter their skin color. The convention continues that consumers may not realize that these products often contain a “cocktail of harmful chemicals,” including mercury.
Removing harmful normalizations
The Global Environment Facility and UNEP also organized an event questioning the “normalization” of skin-lightening practices and confronting the “perpetuation of harmful cultural norms.”
UNEP leads the project Eliminating Mercury Skin Lightening Products, which aims to eradicate mercury-containing skin-lightening products. It supports government legislation to ban mercury-added products in line with the Minamata Convention, strengthens national capacities, and raises awareness of the associated risks.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the prevalence of mercury in skin-lightening products sold on mainstream e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, eBay and Flipkart.
By Sabine Waldeck