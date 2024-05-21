Elopak consumer survey shows acceptance for carton-based home and personal care packaging in UK and Germany
21 May 2024 --- A recent survey commissioned by Elopak highlights a consumer attitude shift toward carton-based and refillable personal and home care packaging solutions among shoppers in the UK and Germany.
The survey conducted by Absolute Research included 1,025 adults, who were evenly split between the UK and Germany. It found that a majority of consumers are satisfied with buying various products in carton packs.
Specifically, 65% of respondents said they were “happy” to purchase fabric softener in carton packaging. Similarly, 59% were “happy” to buy laundry detergent and liquid floor cleaner in cartons, while 56% were “content” to purchase liquid floor cleaner in this format.
The acceptance rates were equally favorable when considering cartons as refill packs. In this scenario, 64% of respondents favored fabric softener in carton refills, 61% were inclined toward detergent, and 59% preferred floor cleaner in this packaging format.
Additionally, 57% of participants were willing to buy hand soap, surface cleaner, bubble bath or washing-up liquid in carton refills, which would be used to top up a plastic or glass bottle at home.
“This is very exciting news for FMCG companies,” says Martin Shaw, Elopak’s market unit manager for the UK and Ireland. “Multiple life cycle assessment studies have shown that cartons have a smaller carbon footprint than plastic bottles, and for this reason, they are already widely used in various food products.”
“Now we know consumers are happy to make the same environmentally conscious choice for their cleaning and personal care products.”
Opting for sustainable yet convenient
The research uncovered trends regarding refillable packaging preferences.
Consumers showed a marked preference for pre-filled refill packs over in-store refills. For example, 54% of respondents currently purchase pre-filled packs of hand soap, compared to 5% who opt to refill their bottles in-store.
This preference was found to be primarily driven by the convenience and reduced mess of pre-filled packs, as well as the ability to buy in bulk, thus saving money and trips to the store.
The environmental impact of packaging is a significant concern for consumers, with 91% of respondents indicating that reducing plastic is important to them when selecting refillable packaging.
Additionally, 75% emphasized the importance of lowering their personal carbon footprint and 90% prioritized the recyclability of pre-filled refill packs.
“This research shows that cartons are a natural fit for consumers’ needs, both from a convenience and environmental standpoint,” remarks Astrid Nächer, Elopak’s marketing director for Europe North.
“Cartons are recyclable, easy and convenient to grab off the shelves and contribute far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than plastic bottles. This research shows that the majority of consumers already appreciate these benefits and are willing to give cartons a try for more of the products they love.”
Elopak, known for its carton packaging solutions for fresh milk and juice products, has been expanding its offerings into the personal care and cleaning products market.
The company’s D-PAK cartons are used for products such as Klar hand soap and laundry detergent in Norway, Sainsbury’s own-brand laundry detergent and Morrisons fabric conditioner in the UK and Louro’s Paperdent mouthwash in Germany.
Elopak also built a new production plant in the US, bolstering its foothold in the Americas and meeting growing customer demands.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria