Estée Lauder receives doubled investment amid hopeful internal restructuring
Scion Asset Management has doubled its investment in Estée Lauder, underlining the financial consultant’s belief that the historic brand will reclaim its status as a “beauty powerhouse.” Michael Burry’s firm now holds 200,000 shares valued at US$13.2 million. The cosmetics giant is one of seven companies in the investor’s portfolio.
“Burry’s bet suggests belief in Estée Lauder’s ability to reclaim its status as a beauty powerhouse in an increasingly competitive global market,” said Angeli Gianchandani, a global brand marketing expert at New York University, as reported by Reuters.
The investment follows the company’s newly appointed CEO, Stephane de La Faverie’s, increased focus on product launches and restructuring. In February, the company released a statement introducing an updated organizational structure, executive team, and vision: “Beauty Reimagined.” De La Faverie says the vision applies to creating a flatter, leaner organization.
Financial uncertainties
Yahoo reports that Estée Lauder’s restructuring aims mainly to overcome weakened demand in China and North America following Trump’s trade war.
As cosmetics companies navigate the uncertain economic climate, some pass the extra costs to consumers. Others focus on different international markets and cut operating expenses, such as laying off employees.
In the first quarter of 2025, Estée Lauder faced a US$590 million net earnings loss, attributed to rising inflation driving up costs. The prestige beauty company expects further hits as global trade tensions rise amid an evolving tariff stand-off. The company also announced it would cut between 5,800 and 7,000 jobs globally to offset the financial loss.