ASA bans Eucerin’s “five years younger” skin care claim over misleading evidence
Key takeaways
- Eucerin’s “up to five years younger” claim was banned by the ASA for lacking sufficient evidence.
- The study supporting the claim was criticized for its subjective self-reporting and methodological issues.
- Beiersdorf has been instructed not to repeat the claim without robust evidence to substantiate it.
A billboard advertisement for Eucerin’s Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum has been banned after a complaint was lodged with the UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The poster, displayed at Balham Underground Station in London, UK, wrote that the product could make users “Look up to five years younger.” The statement was challenged, and the ASA called for substantial evidence, which it found Beiersdorf — Eucerin’s parent company — could not provide.
The ruling reflects the growing importance of beauty industry players to back and substantiate all product claims in an increasingly scrutinizing landscape. As consumers become more informed and discerning, brands are expected to be transparent and provide accurate information.
The ad, which appeared in November 2025, featured a woman’s face with highlighted dots over her cheek, with text accompanying the visual. Some of the statements read: “look up to five years younger,” “clinically proven,” and “recommended by dermatologists.” On the left-hand corner, a smaller note indicated that the product had been tested in a “product-in-use test over four weeks with 160 volunteers.”
However, the ASA raised concerns about the methodology of the study that supported the claim.
Beiersdorf, the parent company of Eucerin, responded to the investigation, asserting that the phrase “up to five years younger” was intended to reflect the maximum possible result, rather than the average outcome for all participants. Despite this explanation, the ASA determined that the claim was misleading and could not be substantiated with the evidence provided.
Clinical results for claims
The advertising watchdog pointed out that the study involving 160 volunteers lacked a control group, had no information about how the participants were recruited, and was conducted in a different climate from the UK. This raised doubts about whether the product would perform similarly in the local environment.
The ASA also criticized the reliance on self-reported data from participants, noting that the results were subjective and did not constitute objective, clinically measured outcomes.
In addition to the advertised study, Beiersdorf presented three other unpublished pieces of research, which the ASA also deemed insufficient.
One peer-reviewed study submitted by the company focused on the active ingredient in the serum, but did not test the complete product. Beiersdorf maintains that all studies they cite are carried out in line with industry standards, despite the ASA’s concerns.
The ruling emphasized that the self-assessment method used in the study was industry-standard for evaluating cosmetic claims related to appearance. However, it noted that the claim regarding perceived age was subjective and did not reflect any clinically measured or biological change in age.
As a result of the investigation, Beiersdorf has been instructed not to repeat the claim “Look up to five years younger” in any future advertisements unless it can provide robust evidence to back it up. The company has confirmed that the poster is no longer prohibited in the UK.