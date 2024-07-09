Eurofins buys Labormar expanding cosmetics testing footprint to Latin America
09 Jul 2024 --- Eurofins Scientific acquires Labormar, a chemistry lab in Barranquilla, Colombia.
The global tester of food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products believes the business move will strengthen its network, with its testing now available in LATAM.
Labormar is now known as Eurofins Labormar, making it the company’s second laboratory in Colombia. It has 900 laboratories in over 1,000 companies across 62 countries.
Eurofins says Labormar is “nationally recognized as a reference laboratory in the provision of high-quality food and feed, cosmetics and pharmacological safety and quality control testing, and environmental management and personalized consulting solutions.”
With nine logistics and sampling hubs, a laboratory and ten locations, the Colombian laboratory employs 90 people and supports governmental agencies, private businesses, industry bodies and organizations with the “highest” quality standards and turnaround times. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
In 2001, Eurofins Genescan first established itself in Brazil by opening an office in São Paulo and a laboratory shortly after. This marked the beginning of the Eurofins network’s presence in Latin America.
Since then, the Eurofins network of businesses has grown throughout Latin America. Currently, more than 15 laboratories in five LATAM nations are engaged in the food, environmental, pharmaceutical, agriscience and clinical diagnostics testing sectors and offer specialized consulting and audit services.