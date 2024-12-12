European Commission revises regulation on the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Chemicals
The EU’s European Commission (EC) updated regulation on the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Chemicals (CLP) aims to make the use of chemicals throughout member states safer and it has now entered into force.
These changes will have an impact on players in the packaging industry and beyond, including on producers and suppliers of products containing natural complex substances, such as essential oils.
“With the revised CLP Regulation, we take a big step forward to better protect human health and the environment. Introducing clearer rules and improved labeling empowers consumers to make informed choices while boosting a more competitive and sustainable chemical industry,” says Jessika Roswall, European commissioner for environment, water resilience and a competitive circular economy.
“This [revision] demonstrates the EU’s commitment to achieving higher safety standards, balancing innovation with environmental and public health protection, and paving the way for a more competitive and sustainable future,” she continues.
Stéphane Séjourné, EC executive vice president for prosperity and industrial strategy, adds: “We need a strong, sustainable EU chemicals industry. These updated rules will make it simpler for economic actors, big or small, to do business.”
“They will make consumers better protected and they will enhance chemicals’ sustainability across Europe, for example, through provisions for the sale of chemicals in refillable packaging. All in all, the revised regulation will make our EU single market for chemicals stronger and improve our leadership in this critical sector.”
Improved safety and transparency
The new CLP regulation sets out to ensure clear chemical labeling, especially for online sales and to welcome “simpler and clearer requirements” that will allow chemicals to move freely across the EU.
The updated legislation tackles chemical safety and information transparency in several ways:
Online stores will have to display hazardous properties clearly on their websites to protect consumers and ensure a level playing field for the industry.
Labeling is to be made simpler by allowing more flexible use of fold-out labels, introducing digital labeling and improving the legibility of labels.
All advertisements, including online, will now be obliged to contain information on chemical hazards to facilitate informed consumer choices and a market for sustainable consumer chemical products.
The process of safe sale of household chemicals via refill stations will be clarified for the first time, as the EU seeks to reduce its use of packaging and packaging waste.
The inventory of substances notified by the industry is expected to be more user-friendly and, thus, benefit SMEs.
Explicit rules for the classification of complex substances (containing more than one constituent) will be introduced. These take into account the specificities of natural complex substances, such as essential oils.
Poison centers will receive more comprehensive information for medical emergencies, especially from cross-border distribution.
The enforcement of the new rules will take off on various dates. Obligations on industrial stakeholders will apply from July 1, 2026, while some rules, like those on the label formatting, are applicable from January 1, 2027.
Substances and mixtures to be placed on the market within these periods do not need to be re-labeled and re-packaged based on the new rules, but they can only continue to be in the supply chain until July 1, 2028 and January 1, 2029, respectively.