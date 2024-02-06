Evonik debuts biotech-based “skin-identical” vegan collagen
06 Feb 2024 --- Evonik uses biotechnology to create Vecollage Fortify L, a vegan collagen designed for skin care solutions.
The specialty chemicals company says the formulation mimics the structure of collagen found in the skin. Evonik claims this vegan alternative offers “superior performance” in anti-aging and hydrating creams and was developed in response to growing demand for vegan collagen. The company finds it effective in enhancing the dermis, the skin’s middle layer.
Dual skin health boost
Evonik worked with Modern Meadow, which specializes in fermentation-based protein development.
“The future of skin care is all about biotech-based collagen. Brand owners can now offer consumers sustainably sourced, skin-identical collagen. This true hero ingredient clearly shows how sustainability drives us and collaboration defines us,” says Yann d’Hervé, head of Evonik’s Care Solutions business line.
According to the company, Vecollage Fortify L provides dual skin health benefits. It inhibits age-related collagen degradation while stimulating the skin’s natural collagen production.
This formulation is said to be an effective solution for improving skin firmness, elasticity and hydration, addressing common consumer and brand concerns.
Meeting consumer demands
Traditionally, collagen sourced from animal and marine origins has been widely used in cosmetics and dermatology.
However, Evonik notes there is a pressing need for innovative alternatives coinciding with the growing consumer demand for ethical and sustainable alternatives.
By utilizing fermentation technology, Evonik aims to meet ethical and environmental expectations using a “controlled” production process with a “lower ecological footprint.”
Evonik says the launch of Vecollage Fortify L brings it closer to creating a “platform” of “non-animal and sustainable collagen.”
“This platform will consist of several types of vegan collagen developed by Evonik and together with partners and will cement the company’s position as a prominent player in biotechnology-based active ingredients,” says the manufacturer.
In recent news, Evonik expanded its precipitated silica production capacity by 50% to meet the high demand for silica in oral care. It also celebrated making its first product from its newly completed rhamnolipid biosurfactant plant in Slovakia.
