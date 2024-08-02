Face-on-a-chip: Robot skin technology paves way for advanced cosmetics testing
02 Aug 2024 --- New research has bound engineered skin tissue to humanoid robots, with purported implications for the cosmetics industry and helping train plastic surgeons.
Inspired by human skin ligaments, lead researcher Shoji Takeuchi, professor at the Graduate School of Information Science and Technology at the University of Tokyo, tells Personal Care Insights:
“Our research has developed a method to attach living, self-healing skin to robots using perforation-type anchors. The skin developed by our method will mimic the appearance and functionality of human skin, offering realistic testing environments for personal care and cosmetic products. It will allow for more accurate assessments of how products affect skin texture, elasticity and appearance, leading to better product formulations and innovations.”
The University of Tokyo notes that the idea of an organ-on-a-chip is not new. However, something like “face-on-a-chip” could be useful in research into skin aging, cosmetics, surgical procedures and plastic surgery.
Moreover, the addition of sensors in the future could enable better environmental awareness and improved interactive capabilities.
Breaking away from traditions
Takeuchi also discusses the importance of his team’s research for potential applications in the cosmetics industry.
“Traditionally, skin models used in cosmetics development have been flat, cultured models. Our 3D skin model, with its uneven surfaces, provides a more realistic platform for studying how cosmetics interact with skin topography and the effects of gravity,” he says.
“It is particularly useful for examining how makeup adheres to and behaves on moving skin, offering valuable insights into product performance in real-world conditions.”
Revealing what’s to come in developing even more lifelike and functional skin, Takeuchi tells us, “The next steps involve integrating additional biological components such as vascular systems for nutrient supply, sensory elements like nerves and more complex structures like hair follicles and sweat glands.”
“We also aim to improve the skin’s durability and appearance to make it even more realistic and functional for various applications.”
Mobility and healing properties
Takeuchi’s Biohybrid Systems Laboratory has previously created walking mini robots using biological muscle tissue, 3D-printed lab-grown meat and skin that could heal. During the research, he was driven to improve the idea of robotic skin.
Takeuchi says the engineered skin improves the mobility abilities of humanoid robots “by providing a flexible and durable surface that can withstand movement and environmental factors.”
“Its self-healing properties help maintain the robot’s appearance and functionality by repairing minor damages, which would be essential for applications where the robot interacts closely with humans and may experience wear and tear,” he continues.
“Manipulating soft, wet biological tissues during the development process is much harder than people outside the field might think. For instance, if sterility is not maintained, bacteria can enter and the tissue will die.”
However, Takeuchi says the new development will enable new abilities for robots: “self-healing is a big deal — some chemical-based materials can be made to heal themselves, but they require triggers such as heat, pressure or other signals, and they also do not proliferate like cells.”
“Biological skin repairs minor lacerations as ours does, and nerves and other skin organs can be added for use in sensing and so on.”
By Venya Patel