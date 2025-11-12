Givaudan expands PlanetCap with biodegradable laundry serum
Key takeaways
Givaudan has extended its PlanetCap range of biodegradable fragrance encapsulation with the launch of its Irresistible Laundry Serum, an integrated solution that “redefines fabric care innovation.”
The serum is the first integrated solution created for the PlanetCap fragrance capsules. It offers a scent booster, providing fabric with “long-lasting freshness and enhanced sensory performance.”
“PlanetCaps is the perfect example of how our encapsulation expertise transforms personal care. Building on our legacy, we can now offer a broad collection of around twenty different hedonics, enabling tailored fragrance experiences,” says Jeroen Lindhout, head of delivery systems fragrances at Givaudan.
The Irresistible Laundry Serum is currently patent pending, has a creamy formula, and carries a fragrance load of 40%. The company claims that it enhances the long-lasting effect of fabrics.
PlanetCaps offers a solution free of microplastics that is compliant with the European Chemicals Agency regulations — the microplastic ban.
Jeremy Compton, global head of science and technology fragrances at Givaudan, adds: “We launched PlanetCaps in December 2021; it was the first high-performing biodegradable fragrance encapsulation on the market, scaled up and ready to order. With a strong focus on science, sustainability, and market awareness, we have become a trusted partner for many of the world’s leading brands.”
Lindhout shares that during the first quarter of 2026, Givaudan will increase its production capacity in Singapore to meet the growing demand across all regions.
The ingredients company continues to innovate in the fragrance industry. Last week, it unveiled a discovery in scent receptor research by decoding how consumers’ noses recognize and detect some of nature’s scents. Company scientists developed a methodology that enhances scent receptor sensitivity by a 100-fold through modifications to the receptors’ tail ends.