Hair Syrup founder on viral pre-wash treatment
British hair care brand Hair Syrup has gained market traction in the UK, driven by the recent popularity of its pre-wash oils across the social media platform TikTok. The brand offers ten pre-wash and leave-in oils designed to address various consumer hair and scalp concerns, including dry ends, scalp imbalances, hair thinning, breakage, and frizz. It also claims to support hair regrowth as part of post-extension care.
Hair Syrup’s products are made of 100% natural ingredients. Its formulas are free from silicones, mineral oils, and parabens and enriched with natural, cold-pressed ingredients such as castor oil, grapefruit, rosemary, thyme, lemongrass, oat, and marshmallow root. The nutrient-rich actives promote overall hair health by nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair strands from the root to the tip.
The company says making its products free from silicones, mineral oils, parabens, and cruelty was “non-negotiable.” It explains that using natural formulas builds a trusting relationship with customers. Clean, ethical beauty shouldn’t be boring or exclusive, it should be accessible, results-driven, and in a product you want to reach for.
The pre-wash oils are also cruelty-free and backed by independent cosmetic chemists and dermatologists for their efficacy in scalp and hair care.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Hair Syrup’s founder and CEO, Lucie Macleod, about how the brand’s all-natural ingredient formulations challenge the conventional hair care market and its sustainability ethos, driving future development.
What market gap in hair care inspired you to launch Hair Syrup?
Macleod: I wanted to redefine the hair care market and create a brand that combined high-quality natural ingredients with fun, inclusive, consumer trend-aligned branding. Natural hair care is often seen as clinical and expensive or dismissed as ineffective and dull. I wanted to break that stereotype
It became clear there was a gap in the UK market for affordable, clean, results-driven oil treatments after a video of me making and using my handmade hair oils went viral. At the time, most of what was available fell into two extremes: high-end, salon-only options with unclear ingredients, or cheap, filler-heavy products that didn’t nourish the hair. I couldn’t find anything natural and effective for my hair, so I made it myself.
What differentiates Hair Syrup from traditional oils or treatments?
Macleod: One of Hair Syrup’s key differentiators is its distinctive product texture, which enhances application. Traditional hair oils often feel thin, greasy, or watery, but this has a golden syrup-like consistency and is thick, silky, and luxurious to apply. That richness makes it intensely nourishing and allows the oils to cling to the hair shaft and scalp, giving them time to penetrate the scalp. They’re designed primarily as pre-wash treatments, which not every customer initially expects, but applying them before shampooing helps protect the hair from stripping while deeply conditioning at the same time.
The first formulation was packed with cold-pressed oils chosen for their proven ability to support scalp health, promote growth, and strengthen hair over time.
How do you source your ingredients, and what criteria do you prioritize?
Macleod: Our products are 100% natural, so ingredient quality is paramount to us. Every oil we use is selected with purpose, not just for its benefits, but also for its purity, potency, and performance. We work closely with trusted suppliers who adhere to strict sourcing standards, ensuring ingredients are of the highest possible quality.
While the country of origin can vary slightly depending on seasonality and availability, we never compromise on efficacy. We prioritize cold-pressed, minimally processed oils wherever possible so they retain their full nutritional value.
Which product is most popular with consumers, and how do its ingredients target specific hair concerns?
Macleod: Our best seller is Rapunzel, a grapefruit-infused hair oil that supports growth and length retention. It’s one of the original blends I created by hand. The formula combines stimulating essential oils like grapefruit peel with nourishing carriers such as castor and avocado oil. These oils are rich in fatty acids and vitamins that support a healthy scalp and stronger strands.
Rapunzel was clinically shown to increase the hair growth rate by over 40%,. These results come from a controlled six week trial conducted under dermatological supervision. Participants used our Rapunzel oil as a pre-wash treatment, applying it 2-3 times per week as directed. Over the course of the trial, users experienced a visible improvement in hair length and fullness, with data showing an increase in the hair growth rate by over 40% on average. The trial focused on consistent, topical use and was designed to reflect how our typical customers use the product at home.
How do you ensure sustainability and efficacy in your products?
Macleod: We ensure our bottles are made using a minimum inclusion rate of 30% post-consumer recycled plastic and are 100% natural — nothing we sell is single-use. In 2025, we are making efforts to source all ingredients and packaging from within the UK to help reduce our carbon footprint.
For efficacy, we work closely with a team of independent cosmetic chemists and dermatologists to ensure that every product we launch is effective and safe. Every syrup is carefully developed, and we ensure it suits those with sensitive skin or scalp conditions. We also closely monitor evolving cosmetic science and ingredient innovations so that our products continue to meet high-performance standards without compromising our clean, cruelty-free ethos.
Has consumer demand evolved since you launched, and how has that influenced product development?
Macleod: Consumer demand has evolved from focusing on hair to an interest in scalp health. They understand that healthy hair starts at the scalp, so our scalp-focused products have been developed to target various issues, from dandruff, oiliness, and impurities.
How does the range cater to hair concerns such as hormone-related hair loss, postpartum care, and textured hair?
Macleod: Our rosemary and lavender oils have received positive feedback from people going through postpartum or perimenopause-related hair changes.
They’re rich in soothing, scalp-stimulating ingredients that support hair regrowth and strengthen follicles over time. We also formulate with textured and curly hair in mind — our viscous syrups are perfect for dry or damage-prone strands that need deeper nourishment.
Moving forward, we’re continuing to listen to our community and evolve with them, especially as more people become aware of how lifestyle and life stages can affect their hair.