Happy Aging introduces flagship healthy aging ingestible and biological age test
Newly launched beauty-from-within wellness brand Happy Aging debuts two nutrition products designed to support healthy aging — the NAD+ Longevity Shot and the Biological Age Test.
Co-founded by entrepreneur and wellness advocate Martha Graeff and Harvard-trained, triple board-certified longevity expert Dr. Daniel Yadegar, Happy Aging aims to “redefine the narrative surrounding aging.”
The brand addresses longevity holistically from a “pro-aging” perspective. For instance, the Longevity Shot is an ingestible containing liposomal technology for optimal absorption and bioavailability.
“Aging is a journey we all experience, but it shouldn’t be something we fear. With Happy Aging, we’re empowering women to take control of their health, feel vibrant and embrace every stage of life with confidence,” says Graeff.
“Our goal is to shift the narrative around aging and show that it’s possible to age in a way that feels good, both inside and out.”
Healthy aging botanicals
The Happy Aging NAD+ Longevity Shot launch spotlights eight “potent” ingredients, most of which are botanical-sourced. The mixed berry-flavored product includes resveratrol, ceramides and nicotinamide riboside, which claim to support cellular detoxification, skin elasticity and cellular energy, respectively.
Additionally, the product contains alcohol-free red wine powder, spinach leaf juice powder, blood orange extract and grape seed extract. These support antioxidant defenses while offering skin-brightening properties.
Happy Aging says Longevity Shot procured a 10,000-person waitlist prior to the brand’s launch.
“Happy Aging is bridging the gap between cutting-edge science and everyday wellness to provide consumers with the agency they need,” says Dr. Yadegar.
Three core aging benchmarks
In partnership with TruDiagnostic, the Biological Age Test offers customers further insight into their health and wellness progress. It analyzes over 75 biomarkers to measure biological age, speed of aging and the health of 11 key organ systems.
Happy Aging delivers its results in a comprehensive report featuring three main aging outputs: OMICmAge, DunedinPACE and SYMPHONYAge.
Exclusively licensed from Yale University, SYMPHONYAge evaluates how different key organ systems — including the brain, liver, heart and immune system — age both independently and in sync with one another.
DunedinPACE is a licensed Duke University & University of Otago invention derived from the analysis of longitudinal data collected from a cohort of individuals with the same chronological age. It reflects differences between those individuals in the rate of deterioration in system integrity occurring over a fixed time interval, age 26 to 45 years.
OMICmAge, developed by TruDiagnostic in partnership with Harvard University, examines proteins, metabolites, and clinical biomarkers to give a detailed picture of how the body is aging. The report will include personalized data from all three aging outputs, plus general lifestyle recommendations to support continued wellness.
“The Biological Age Test offers a deep look into how our bodies are aging at the cellular level. With the Longevity Shot, Happy Aging has combined years of research into a simple, yet powerful routine,” says Dr. Yadegar.
Happy Aging is the first brand in partnership with TruDiagnostic to offer the SYMPHONYAge and OMICmAge aging algorithms.
