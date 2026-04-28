Aptar Beauty creates aerosol lock system for consumer inclusivity

Key takeaways
- Aptar Beauty has announced a dispensing system for inclusive user experiences and e-commerce product protection.
- The system features tactile cues and Twist-to-Lock compatibility for improved accessibility and secure operation.
- The actuators comply with Amazon’s ISTA-6 testing, reduce resin usage, and are available in PCR versions.
Aptar Beauty has launched the aerosol Double Click dispensing system for enhanced user inclusivity and e-commerce reliability in personal care applications. It is compatible with the patented Twist-to-Lock collection, a range of hoodless aerosol actuators.
The aerosol dispensing system audibly confirms to consumers that the actuator is securely locked. It also features tactile cues like textured finger pads or ribbed collars to ensure confidence and ease of use for consumers with different levels of mobility.
A twist motion and wide ergonomic finger pad design of the Twist-to-Lock collection also support a more inclusive user experience. The collection can adapt to a “wide spectrum” of personal care formula types, such as sprays, powders, and gels.
Luigi Garofalo, global category director for Personal Care & Home Care at Aptar Beauty, says: “The Twist-to-Lock collection offers a high level of versatility with many customization options delivering a wide range of formulas, without compromising on spray quality and performance.”
Packaging industry leaders and advocates are increasingly emphasizing that the concept of an “average” consumer does not account for the diverse needs of millions living with disabilities, chronic pain, or visual impairments. For these individuals, everyday tasks such as opening a bottle or identifying a product can be challenging.
Aerosols equipped with the Twist-to-Lock mechanism, featuring Double Click Technology, are compliant with Amazon’s ISTA-6 testing protocols. According to Aptar, the solution is “assured” to minimize damage caused in transit, like leakage or breakage.
Reducing plastic content
The aerosol’s hoodless design eliminates the need for a lid, lowering the use of resin to 55% compared to traditional personal care packaging actuators and caps, according to Aptar’s research.
That same research claims that the actuators of the collection are polyoxymethylene-free, with some available in post-consumer recycled materials.
Aptar Beauty recently launched a range of premium dispensing solutions addressing the growing need for brand differentiation and premium options in the personal care industry.
The company also equipped Clarins with a two-in-one dispensing bottle for the cosmetics company’s latest Double Serum Foundation.