Formulating “feel-good beauty”: Unlocking the skin–brain axis for neurocosmetics
Key takeaways
- Neurocosmetics are shifting from “feel-good” claims to science-backed solutions rooted in the skin–brain axis.
- Consumers increasingly expect skin care to support mood, stress resilience, and overall mental well-being.
- Clinical data, biometrics, and AI-driven personalization are forecast to determine which neurocosmetic innovations succeed.
Consumer demand is moving toward beauty-from-within, holistic balance, and emotional optimization, pushing neurocosmetic innovation — where therapeutic results, sensory pleasure, and mental well-being are intertwined. Personal Care Insights speaks to Givaudan Active Beauty and Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions to take a closer look at this space, addressing clinical studies and the effectiveness of neurocosmetic ingredients as the category matures.
While early neurocosmetic concepts have been positioned around “feel-good” or emotionally driven claims, growing interest in the skin–brain axis is shifting expectations toward science-backed innovation. Experts tell us that without tangible results, the segment risks remaining abstract for consumer experience.
Givaudan Active Beauty tells us that neurocosmetics explore the complex relationship between the mind, emotions, and skin physiology. Fabrice Lefevre, director of marketing and innovation at Givaudan Active Beauty, says consumers now connect emotional health and skin care in “unprecedented ways.”
“According to our Active Beauty research, 76% of Gen Z consider support for emotional and mental health an influential factor when choosing beauty products. Similarly, 93% of American body care users are interested in mood-enhancing formulations.”
“The rise of neurocosmetics reflects a broader cultural shift,” says Lefevre, with consumers seeking products that deliver both emotional well-being and scientifically backed skin benefits. “People are no longer satisfied with physical results alone — they want products that make them feel good emotionally.”
“Wellness, neurobalance, and sensory pleasure have become key decision drivers. The mind–body connection is guiding innovation, linking skin health, mental relaxation, and sensory pleasure through neuroactives,” he explains.
Consumers are concerned about stress management, digital fatigue, and skin sensitivity from emotional triggers. Neurocosmetics respond by offering formulations that restore equilibrium, comfort, and confidence — a genuine contribution to “inner beauty,” says Lefevre.
The skin–brain axis
The skin–brain axis refers to the two-way communication system between the skin and the nervous system. In neurocosmetics, the goal is to improve how skin looks and feels by targeting this skin–brain connection.
“The skin is increasingly recognized as a sensory, neuroresponsive organ in continuous communication with the nervous system through the skin–brain axis,” Claudia Barba, technical services manager, Beauty and Personal Care, North America, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, tells Personal Care Insights.
For Monika Ruiz Golcher, senior technical specialist, Beauty and Personal Care, EMEA, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, neurocosmetics are moving from a trendy “mood beauty” story to a category increasingly driven by science-led innovation rooted in the skin-brain axis, making clinical validation critical.
“Because neurocosmetics sit at the intersection of skin physiology and emotional well-being, this category can easily remain a marketing concept rather than evolve into a credible scientific platform if not supported by robust evidence,” she says.
Golcher predicts the strongest efficacy claims will come from studies that connect consumer-perceivable outcomes with measurable biological and physiological markers.
“For example, skin discomfort, barrier function, inflammatory mediators, cortisol-related responses, and stress-associated visible signs, such as redness or fatigue. Reviews in this area consistently highlight that long-term credibility will depend on clearly demonstrated mechanisms and robust clinical substantiation rather than vague emotional claims.”
Responding to skin stressors
Neurocosmetics is rapidly evolving from a niche concept into a core formulation strategy. The change is driven by growing evidence around the skin–brain axis and the impact of climate, stress, and pollution on skin aging and sensitivity.
Irena James, senior business development manager, Beauty and Personal Care, North America, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions, tells us that emerging ingredients increasingly target neurosensory and inflammatory pathways alongside traditional barrier repair, reflecting a shift toward resilience-based anti-aging.
“These include bioactive peptides that modulate neurogenic inflammation, adaptogenic botanicals that influence neurotransmitter signaling, and ingredients shown to regulate receptors such as TRPV1 or GABA-related pathways linked to discomfort, redness, and stress perception,” she explains.
“Rather than focusing solely on smoothing wrinkles or replenishing lipids, brands are designing formulas that help skin better tolerate stressors linked to the exposome, reducing flare-ups, slowing stress-accelerated aging, and preserving youthful function over time.”
The perspective on the skin as a responsive organ in communication with the nervous system has “gained prominence as research continues to link chronic environmental exposure, lifestyle pressure, and emotional stress to barrier disruption, inflammation, and heightened skin reactivity,” says Barba.
“The current state of neurocosmetics moves away from purely symptom-focused solutions toward a more integrated understanding of skin resilience and functional performance,” she adds.
Credibility and data
Barba echoes Ruiz Golcher’s sentiments that without clinical substantiation, “neurocosmetics risk remaining a compelling marketing narrative rather than a credible, differentiated segment within skin care.”
“Because neurocosmetics bridge skin physiology and stress-related neurological responses, their credibility hinges on linking visible consumer benefits to measurable biological mechanisms,” she says.
Studies that demonstrate improvements in parameters such as skin sensitivity, barrier function, inflammatory markers, or stress-associated responses (including redness, fatigue, or irritation) help translate abstract concepts into tangible outcomes, notes Barba.
“Clinical data is not just supportive — it is essential,” she outlines. “It enables clearer mechanisms of action, strengthens claim substantiation, and builds long-term trust with both professionals and consumers. In this way, data is what will allow neurocosmetics to evolve from a trend-driven story into a scientifically grounded and sustainable innovation platform.”
“On a physiological level, neurocosmetics act at the interface of sensory neuron signaling, inflammatory control, and barrier biology, all tightly coordinated through the brain–skin axis,” explains Barba.
She adds that environmental and psychological stressors activate nerve endings in the skin, triggering inflammatory responses that disrupt the skin barrier, increase water loss, and heighten sensations like stinging and burning. Over time, this repeated stress can weaken barrier function and accelerate sensitivity-related skin aging.
For Ruiz Golcher, neurocosmetic formulations are designed to “address multifactorial dysfunction by modulating neurosensory hyper reactivity while reinforcing barrier homeostasis.”
“By restoring communication between sensory pathways and repair mechanisms, these actives help improve stress responsiveness, barrier recovery, and tolerance under repeated environmental pressure. Neurocosmetics enhance not only protection but the skin’s ability to sense, adapt, and recover, redefining skin health around long-term functional resilience rather than isolated visible outcomes.”
AI and neuroimaging
For Givaudan Active Beauty’s Levefre, emerging technologies are transforming how neurocosmetics are developed and experienced. He says: “The future lies in personalization enhanced by AI and data-driven sensorial mapping.”
Levefre cites Active Beauty’s market insight, highlighting that ultra-individualization and personalization are expected to dominate future product innovation, with AI and alternative diagnostic methods positioned as crucial enablers.
“AI can analyze vast datasets from emotional response patterns, biometrics, and consumer feedback to predict which active molecules trigger specific emotional states — whether calmness, joy, or energy,” Levefre explains.
“When combined, AI and neuroimaging promise next-gen skin diagnostics, offering tailored formulations that adapt to each person’s stress levels, mood patterns, and circadian rhythm — creating intelligent, responsive skin care linked to mental state.”
Over the coming decade, Levefre believes that neurocosmetics will evolve from niche innovation to mainstream wellness beauty. “According to multiple trend sources, the focus will shift toward neuro-beauty ecosystems that integrate psychodermatology, AI personalization, and microbiome balance,” he concludes.