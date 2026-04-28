Henkel seals deal on Not Your Mother’s, enhancing US hair care strategy
Key takeaways
- Henkel has completed the acquisition of Not Your Mother’s, expanding its presence in the US hair care market.
- The acquisition strengthens Henkel’s position and enhances its ability to compete in the evolving hair care industry.
- Not Your Mother’s focuses on trendy products that align with Henkel’s strategy to appeal to modern consumer needs.
Henkel has completed the acquisition of Not Your Mother’s (NYM), a hair care and styling brand in North America, boosting its US hair portfolio.
The multinational conglomerate says it will leverage the combined organization to cultivate a collection of on-trend consumer brands.
“Together, we will continue reimagining hair care to meet consumers’ evolving needs,” says Phil Schaffer, corporate SVP at Henkel Consumer Brands, North America.
NYM creates everyday hair solutions that aim to deliver high-performance, targeted benefits. The brand addresses hair needs, including curl definition, texture, and volume. NYM offers shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and styling products. Its portfolio includes lines such as Curl Talk, Clean Freak, Beach Babe, Plump for Joy, and All Eyes On Me.
“Bringing together Henkel’s… global expertise, and sustainability leadership with NYM’s unique innovation approach, creativity, and agility creates a powerful partnership that delivers meaningful value for Henkel, NYM, and — most importantly — our consumers,” adds Schaffer.
Financial estimations
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, when the acquisition was announced, Barclays estimated the valuation at €800 million (US$927 million).
In fiscal year 2025, NYM generated approximately €190 million (US$221 million) in sales. It
also delivered double-digit growth alongside strong margins. This puts Barclays’ valuation at over four times sales.
The brand was sold by Main Post Partners, a private equity investment firm focused on partnering with high-growth consumer brands. Main Post invested in NYM in 2019 and partnered with the founders and management team to scale the business into “the largest independently-owned mass hair care brand.”
This transaction adds to Main Post Partners’ established history in the beauty sector. It has previously been involved in exits with brands such as Hydrafacial, Too Faced, Milk Makeup, and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.
According to Main Post Partners, NYM has achieved top brand rankings with key retail partners, broadened international distribution, and garnered widespread industry and customer recognition.
“The brand has built strong momentum by staying focused on product performance and innovation and deepening its longstanding retail partnerships,” said Sean Honey, managing partner at Main Post Partners, during the acquisition announcement.
NYM will join Henkel’s portfolio of hair care brands, such as Schwarzkopf, Göt2B, DevaCurl, Alterna, SexyHair, and eSalon.
Hair care expansions
The NYM acquisition represents a step in Henkel’s growth agenda and will further the company’s capabilities in the hair business, one of its core Consumer Brands categories.
Last month, Henkel announced another acquisition to expand its hair care category. The consumer goods giant announced it would take over prestige hair care brand Olaplex for a total transaction value of US$1.4 billion. Henkel said the acquisition is part of its “purposeful growth agenda.”
The offer price of US$2.06 per share was approximately 55% over the brand’s closing stock price at the time.
However, at Olaplex’s initial public offering in September 2021, its shares were valued at US$21.00, suggesting a valuation of approximately US$14–16 billion.
Personal Care Insights initially reported on the rumored deal in January. Following the talks, Olaplex shares jumped 20% in afternoon trading on January 7. The uptick was a turnaround from the hair care brand’s overall stock, which has fallen approximately 94% since its market debut.
Olaplex will no longer be listed on Nasdaq once the acquisition closes. Additionally, Advent International will fully exit its investment in the company at close, which is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory and customary conditions.
Henkel in the US
The German multinational consumer goods company has been expanding in the US hair care sector with the acquisition of NYM and the planned addition of Olaplex.
Henkel’s portfolio of well-known personal care brands in North America includes: Schwarzkopf, All, Purex, Persil, Snuggle, and Dial. North America generates 26% of the company’s global sales, with sales reaching about US$6.1 billion in 2025.
To maintain a competitive edge, Henkel has made strategic moves in the US hair care market, tapping into emerging trends and consumer demands for innovation and convenience. One such move is yesterday’s launch of the Göt2b Non-Stop Store, a mobile beauty experience designed to take the brand directly to its audience.
The Non-Stop Store is the brand’s first-ever mobile beauty discovery experience. The concept is designed to display and market the efficacy and portability of the Göt2b Glued wax stick. The mobile store will visit Miami and New York City.
Henkel says the design transforms the traditional pop-up into a dynamic, on-the-go experience.
Göt2b was launched in the US in 2001, but acquired by Henkel in 2003.