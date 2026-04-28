Brenntag and Shinehigh ink distribution deal for AI R&D tech

Key takeaways
- Brenntag has signed a global distribution agreement with Shinehigh for its AI-powered R&D platform in beauty and personal care.
- The partnership will expand Brenntag’s offerings of active ingredients with enhanced scientific fine-tuning.
- The agreement covers regions such as Europe, Brazil, North America, India, and Vietnam.
Brenntag Specialties has signed an exclusive international distribution deal with Shinehigh for its Supramolecular technology targeting beauty and personal care applications.
The Chinese technology company’s AI R&D Center platform, Supramolecular, is touted to develop active ingredients, engineered on the molecular level via enhanced scientific fine-tuning. The technology is said to provide improved skin care benefits by enabling the development of precise active ingredients.
Brenntag’s partnership with Shinehigh will give the chemical and ingredients distribution company exclusive distribution rights to Shinehigh’s functional active ingredients to Brenntag customers globally.
“This partnership leverages Shinehigh’s expertise alongside our strong market reach and local innovation capabilities, supporting customers to develop highly effective products that address the growing consumer need for science-backed performance,” says Teresa Harding, senior director, strategic marketing and innovation, Beauty and Care at Brenntag Specialties.
The deal spans Europe (excluding Russia), Brazil, Colombia, North America, India, and Vietnam.
Nobel winning tech
The newly founded agreement will expand Brenntag’s offerings in the high-tech specialty actives arena, leaning on in vivo and in vitro efficacy testing to substantiate efficacy claims. The move also brings Nobel-prize winning technology to optimize faster and deeper penetration in actives to Brenntag customers.
“Through this collaboration, Shinehigh’s cutting-edge Supramolecular technology will leverage Brenntag’s robust market network to fully unlock its potential, providing customers with high-performance solutions and bringing a new wave of innovation to the industry,” says Jiaheng Zhang, founder of Shinehigh.
The company underlines the role of active ingredients in the beauty and personal care segment, saying that they function as crucial performance enhancers and enable targeted, measurable, and visible benefits across skin and hair products.