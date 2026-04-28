dsm-firmenich offloads Action Pin as strategic focus narrows to health and beauty
Key takeaways
- dsm-firmenich is divesting Action Pin to sharpen its strategic focus on core nutrition, health, and beauty capabilities.
- Action Pin’s 250-plus pine derivatives serve fragrance, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and green chemistry applications across multiple industries.
- AP Marensin secures a market-leading position in plant-based specialty ingredients amid accelerating natural sourcing demand.
dsm-firmenich has sold its Action Pin business to AP Marensin, a consortium of investors created by FeBe Vermögensverwaltung, and backed by Econa and Ouest Croissance, a French private equity fund.
Based in Castets, France, Action Pin reported approximately €50 million (US$58.5 million) in sales in 2025. It sits within the Agro Ingredients segment of dsm-firmenich’s Perfumery & Beauty business.
The sale represents a divestiture of a specialized agro-ingredients asset from one of the fragrance and nutrition industry’s largest players. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, and the financial terms have not yet been disclosed.
Pine derivatives in demand
Action Pin specializes in plant extracts and pine derivatives, with a portfolio of over 250 substances for use across a range of industries.
Applications include perfumery, cosmetics, detergents, nutraceuticals, adhesives, rubber, inks, and plant protection products. The business operates under the Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques platform, which dsm-firmenich identifies as a major advocate for green chemistry.
For specialty chemical and fragrance professionals, dsm-firmenich notes that the pine derivatives category sits at a strategic intersection — raw materials with natural provenance, broad industrial applicability, and growing relevance to green chemistry commitments across the supply chain.
For AP Marensin and its backers, the acquisition secures its position in plant-based and pine-derived specialty ingredients at a moment when demand for naturally sourced, sustainably produced raw materials is accelerating across multiple end markets.
dsm-firmenich believes the transaction continues a pattern of portfolio focus — concentrating resources on core nutrition, health, and beauty capabilities while separating out businesses that operate at the adjacent edges of those categories.