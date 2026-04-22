Clariant unveils multifunctional cosmetics formulation concept targeting “slow beauty”

Key takeaways
- Clariant launched 15 multifunctional formulations across several beauty categories.
- The concept targets slow beauty and versatility aligned with value-conscious consumer trends.
- Regional consumer preferences and cosmetics trends shape products for Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.
Clariant has launched a formulation concept range of 15 multifunctional beauty formulas that are designed to enhance the natural radiance of skin and simplify beauty routines.
The Let True Beauty Glow concept spans multiple personal care categories, including hair care, body care, face care, sun care, and cleansing. According to the company, the range aims to address the growing consumer demand for products that “work harder and deliver multiple benefits.”
“The Let True Beauty Glow concept reflects a fundamental shift in how consumers approach beauty,” says Petra Kudla, global marketing manager of Hair Care at Clariant.
“We’re seeing people move away from heavy transformation toward celebrating their authentic selves. Our formulations support this movement by providing multifunctional solutions that enhance natural beauty through thoughtful chemistry. These aren’t just product ideas, they’re tools that empower formulators to create experiences that honor both individual well-being and the planet.”
Region-specific functionality
The lineup of formulations includes a protective hair mist for beach days, called GlowRay, and a body spray that offers instant cooling with a velvety touch, called FreshUp.
Clariant maintains that each of the concepts across the multiple categories is tailored to evolving consumer preferences across global markets, and the company has taken a regional approach to the concept’s rollout, too.
In Europe, the concepts focus on mild, glow-enhancing formulations such as its GlowRenew facial cleanser. Meanwhile, in the Americas, where SPF products are facing heightened attention, the portfolio focuses on FDA-compliant UV filters and high-performance products, such as makeup remover wipes.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Clariant says consumers are drawn to innovative textures and multifunctionality. Its portfolio targeting the region includes a mochi-inspired facial cleanser. In China, formulations are tailored to consumers’ demand for highly specialized multifunctional cleansing solutions.
The formulations are powered by Clariant’s ingredient technologies: Aristoflex polymers offer lightweight textures, Plantasens are plant-based emulsifiers and emollients, Eclipsogen are encapsulated UV filters, Glucotain and Hostapon surfactants are applicable for mild cleansing, and Nipaguard is a preservative.
According to the company, each formulation comes with detailed technical specifications, such as ingredient lists, manufacturing procedures, stability data, and results from testing rounds.
Embracing the natural look
Clariant explains that global economic conditions are contributing to a change of mindset for consumers, wherein value-conscious buyers are prioritizing purchases that offer versatility and performance.
At the same time, the ingredient manufacturer says the rise of the “slow beauty” movement is driving demand for simpler, more authentic formulations that contain fewer ingredients with more transparent claims, as consumers are moving away from overly complex regimens.
To address these two shifts, Clariant says its latest formulation concept is inspired by “hacking nature’s secret of radiance,” focusing on enhancing natural beauty rather than changing it.
The company positions the range around self-care, positivity, and confidence, aligning with the growing popularity of looks that promote real skin through “effortless” beauty routines.
The observation aligns with findings from Ipsy’s 2025 trend report, wherein the beauty subscription service recorded an uptick in serum-style complexion products, which are now outpacing traditional foundations or high-coverage makeup in popularity.