Croda unveils evolution to Matrixyl peptide technology for anti-aging
Key takeaways
- Croda launches Matrixyl Neolide with encapsulation for controlled, long-lasting peptide release.
- The ingredient boosts collagen and firmness, showing visible results in as little as two weeks.
- It combines high performance with sustainability, offering a low-carbon, vegan-friendly skin care solution.
Croda has launched Matrixyl Neolide, the latest iteration of Matrixyl, a peptide technology commonly used in skin care. The new ingredient aims to build on Matrixyl’s three-decade-long history as an anti-aging skin care ingredient.
Matrixyl Neolide is said to combine efficacy, sustainability, and commercial compatibility, bolstering Croda’s peptide portfolio and growth in the Consumer Care sector — especially in premium skin care and advanced treatment formulations.
The international ingredients and solutions company says it is providing the latest evolution to Matrixyl through its patented encapsulation technology. It is designed to protect the peptide in cosmetic formulations until applied to the skin to enable slow dispersion.
The gradual release of the peptide enables consistent and long-lasting performance, with controlled peptide release for up to 15 days. The encapsulation technology is said to provide superior predictability and stability in products, allowing formulators to produce more durable formulations, speeding up R&D timelines, and supporting scaling.
“Matrixyl has played a defining role in modern skin care, and Matrixyl Neolide represents a natural next step in its evolution,” says Sandra Breene, president of Consumer Care.
“This innovation reflects how we are investing in technologies that not only enhance performance but also strengthen our growth platform in Consumer Care by helping customers succeed in fast-moving, premium segments.”
Initially unveiled in the 90s, Matrixyl is a skin care peptide complex — or amino acid chain — that stimulates collagen and elastin production in the skin. Through the production of these proteins, it improves firmness and health, securing its position as a popular anti-aging ingredient.
Clinically-backed peptide
Clinical testing has demonstrated that Matrixyl Neolide visibly improves skin firmness in two weeks, with 25% improvement seen throughout testing. The controlled release technology is said to simplify formulations and enhance efficiency, repeatability, and reliability at scale.
It has also demonstrated that the ingredient is congruent with current trends and evolving routines. It is touted to be aligned with use alongside microneedling by supporting skin recovery and driving a 31% increase in collagen III production.
“Growth in beauty increasingly comes from solutions that are both science-led and consumer relevant. Matrixyl Neolide brings together a globally recognized ingredient name with smarter delivery and faster visible results, providing our customers with a compelling product to take to market,” says Helen Jeremiah, VP of marketing, Consumer Care at Croda.
Croda positions Matrixyl Neolide as part of its commitment to sustainable innovations. According to the company, it is 99.79% natural origin, vegan suitable, Trans Fatty Acid free, and compliant with RSPO (Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil), and carries a 43% lower carbon footprint in comparison with traditional Matrixyl.