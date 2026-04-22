New collagen formats push ingestible beauty into daily skin care routines
Key takeaways
- Geltor has launched the Signaling Collagen Shot, which is designed to support skin health and is formulated for taste and daily skin rituals.
- DolCas Biotech’s Morikol bioactive flavorless tripeptide collagen levels up to high bioavailability in a sachet format for convenience.
- The launches signal momentum in the expanding beauty-from-within collagen market, as more consumers are looking for solutions that offer wellness alongside improved skin.
Wellness and beauty brands are expanding into ingestible beauty with a range of formats designed for consumers seeking skin benefits and on-the-go convenience. At the center of this trend is collagen, a widely recognized and increasingly trusted ingredient for skin health.
One in two consumers globally is interested in collagen as an anti-aging ingredient, according to data indicated by Innova Market Insight’s Beauty & Personal Care Survey 2025.
Against this backdrop, Tosla, a global player in liquid nutraceutical innovation, has launched its ready-to-market Signaling Collagen Shot in partnership with biotechnology company Geltor. In a separate launch, DolCas Biotech has introduced a new format for its Morikol marine collagen tripeptide ingredient.
Innona Market Insights data also reveals that Personal Care launches with collagen ingredients are gaining ground and have increased by 15% from July 2020 to June 2025. One in two launches with collagen were in Asia, making it the largest share of NPD.
Signaling Collagen Shot: Vegan collagen
Tosla’s new certified vegan, ready-to-drink liquid supplement is positioned as a beauty-from-within concept focused on longevity.
The collaboration ties Geltor’s expertise in biodesigned peptides and proteins with Tosla’s ability to transform ingredients into liquid formats with an appealing flavor, designed for daily health routines and longevity-focused supplementation.
The Signaling Collagen Shot features Geltor’s clinically backed and FDA-approved PrimaColl, a biomimetic vegan type 21 signaling collagen polypeptide.
The Signaling Collagen Shot is available as a 30ml daily liquid supplement in refreshing Cherry-Raspberry flavor, featuring 1g of PrimaColl per bottle. The collaboration utilizes PrimaColl’s scientific backing and Tosla’s proprietary Velious Flavor Technology.
“Biodesigned ingredients like PrimaColl represent an evolution in collagen science, but innovation means nothing if it doesn’t reach consumers,” says Alex Lorestani, CEO and co-founder of Geltor.
“Our partnership with Tosla bridges that gap, transforming biotechnology into a ready-to-market solution that brands can confidently launch. When ingredient innovation and formulation expertise are united, you create something consumers actually want to use every day.”
Daily rituals for healthy skin
PrimaColl delivers targeted skin benefits designed to support key skin-signaling pathways and improve the appearance of skin.
PrimaColl was evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of 170 women over 12 weeks. The results revealed that 80–92% of participants showed improvements in skin firmness, elasticity, moisturization, and wrinkle depth who consumed 1–2.5g daily.
“Our partnership with Geltor brings together biotechnology and sensorial design in a way that feels seamless in daily life,” says Uroš Gotar, chief innovation officer at Tosla.
“With PrimaColl, we are transforming advanced science into an experience consumers can look forward to, because when wellness becomes a ritual, adherence follows, and results are realized over time.”
Tosla and Geltor believe that this launch “not only redefines the collagen market, but it is also reshaping how advanced biotechnology integrates into everyday wellness rituals.”
DolCas Biotech’s marine collagen tripeptide
In a separate move, DolCas Biotech has debuted a new format for its Morikol marine collagen tripeptide ingredient.
The format consists of 1g and 2g single-serving sachets of Morikol’s neutral in odor and flavor collagen tripeptide that can be ingested orally. Because the ingredient is 100% water-soluble, the powder can be consumed without mixing into liquids and with no aftertaste.
Morikol clinically demonstrated efficacy and formulation flexibility. It is a bioactive glycine-proline-hydroxyproline (GPH) tripeptide that, unlike most collagen ingredients, provides efficient absorption, even within a food or beverage matrix. Its mechanism ensures Morikol gets rapidly absorbed into circulation and can exert specific biological activity.
“This [format] offers consumers a fast, convenient way to take collagen anywhere, anytime, which can also help support rapid absorption due to the highly bioavailable tripeptide structure,” explains K G Rao, founder and CEO of DolCas Biotech.
“Conventional collagen peptides often recommend consumption on an empty stomach for optimal absorption, but when DolCas performed a comprehensive critical review of the ingredient, superior standardization properties were revealed that made it unique compared to other collagen products.”
Morikol’s primary advantage is its high concentration of the specific GPH tripeptide sequence, a bioactive structure naturally recognized by the body. While conventional collagen peptides become amino acid sources after digestion, Morikol precisionhydrolyzed bioactive peptides deliver targeted physiological signaling.
Once absorbed, the GPH tripeptides act as building blocks for collagen and also biological messengers that activate fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen, elastin, and extracellular matrix proteins. In addition to stimulating collagen biosynthesis, emerging research suggests that GPH helps support skin hydration, elasticity, softening the skin’s roughness, and reducing wrinkles in deeper layers.
Demonstrated skin benefits
In placebo-controlled human studies, the Morikol marine collagen tripeptide ingredient demonstrated significant improvements across key skin health parameters. Those results highlight the biological activity of Morikol’s peptides and were observed within 6–12 weeks of supplementation. Measurable improvements in skin roughness appeared in as few as six weeks.
Specifically, data indicates that supplementation with Morikol resulted in a 10-fold improvement in wrinkle reduction, as well as a “notable improvement in skin hydration and smoothness.”
Bone, joint, and connective tissue health appeal
Additionally to skin care applications, the collagen supplement demonstrates significant overall health improvements. In studies, Morikol revealed potential for supporting connective tissue health, including tendons, ligaments, joints, and bones. The highly bioavailable tripeptide profile contributes to collagen turnover and regeneration within musculoskeletal tissues, opening opportunities for applications beyond skin health, including in joint health, sports nutrition, and healthy aging formulations.
Morikol is produced from the up-scaled skin of ASC-certified freshwater tilapia via a specialized enzymatic hydrolysis process custom-designed to generate bioactive collagen tripeptides. This proprietary manufacturing process ensures standardized levels of total tripeptides, the Gly–X–Y collagen tripeptide motif, peptides, and GPH peptides.
“Most collagen products function simply as amino acid sources,” says Rao. “Morikol is fundamentally different. By delivering bioactive GPH tripeptides that activate fibroblasts and stimulate collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis at the cellular level, Morikol acts not just as a collagen protein but as a targeted bioactive signaling system designed to support skin and connective tissue health from within.”