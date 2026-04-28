Maesa launches pheromone fragrance brand for connection and attraction
Key takeaways
- String Theory leverages pheromone-mimicking technology to promote authentic interpersonal connections.
- Consumers are seeking fragrances that enhance emotional well-being and attraction, which Maesa attributes to “dating fatigue.”
- Maesa’s new fragrance brand combines science and creativity to meet the demand for genuine, emotionally present connections.
Beauty incubator Maesa has launched its pheromone-mimicking fragrance brand, String Theory, for heightened connection, attraction, and sensuality. The company is leveraging the growing desire for “authentic” interpersonal connections by playing off the invisible string theory, which posits that an invisible force draws people to those they are destined to meet.
According to Maesa, digital-first interactions, superficial connections, and dynamics of online dating, such as “endless swiping” and “romantic ghosting,” are causing burnout and disillusionment.
The company says that the nature of modern dating is leading to increased demand for alternative routes to connection and a desire for in-person experiences that inspire “emotionally present” and “genuine” connectivity. The pheromone-mimicking perfume aims to encourage real-life interaction and deeper connections.
“We’re increasingly seeing the effects of loneliness and dating fatigue on today’s consumer,” says Dana Steinfeld, chief innovation & Blue Sky officer for Maesa. “As consumers turn to fragrance with emotional benefits, the time was right to launch a brand designed to support authentic connection. With String Theory, we’re leveraging science-backed fragrance innovation to offer modern and desirable solutions for attraction.”
Pheromones for the tired and lonely
String Theory leverages Maesa’s trademarked Phero-Mimetic Technology, a scientifically-backed method that mimics the dynamics of pheromones to embolden the consumer’s sense of “confidence, sensuality, and attraction.”
“String Theory was born from clear consumer insight, identified through fragrance search behavior, and represents our commitment to combining data and creativity to create brands that truly resonate,” says Matt Kellman, general manager at String Theory.
The launch collection includes four products: Feral Haze for Him and Feral Haze for Her, in Eau de Parfum and Perfume Oil Rollerball formats. Feral Haze for Him carries notes of dark rum, oakwood, vanilla caviar, and cognac vapor. Feral Haze for Her features notes of vanilla orchid, dark rum, amber, tonka bean, and musk.
Consumers crave connection
The breakneck pace of contemporary lifestyles is driving demand for products that promise calmness and connection. Consequently, solutions that improve consumers’ mood and emotional health are increasingly becoming a go-to formulation characteristic in fragrances.
“Today’s consumers are constantly online, multitasking, and barely catching up with technologies. They are lacking a lot of emotional connection and meaningful experiences,” Luciana Mangerona, global marketing manager, Personal Care at Eurofragance, told Personal Care Insights at In-cosmetics Global 2026.
“The search for well-being, for positivity, for feeling good, is something that consumers are looking for nowadays. [Using mood-boosting beauty products is] almost like a daily little escape from the world at the moment, a world that’s very uncertain and very quick.”
Eurofragance launched its “Get in the Mood” concept at the tradeshow, underlining its aim to amplify the beneficial emotional impacts of scents and to enhance mood.
Beauty players are increasingly reacting to common feelings of isolation, encouraging consumers to engage more proactively with their environments. Edgewell Personal Care subsidiary Banana Boat recently launched a “Get Outside Stat” campaign, urging people to leave their houses.
The US-based sun protection brand stated that 72% of people will feel the sun only through a window this summer.
“It’s a growing cultural truth that streaming, scrolling, and air-conditioned comfort are quietly replacing outdoor play like bike rides, backyard dinners, and lake days,” says Edgewell about the increasing disconnect between people and “simple pleasures” of life.