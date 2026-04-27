Ipsy names beauty trends defining 2026
Curated shopping for lip care, scent, and blush powers purchases.
Key takeaways
- Ipsy reveals what trends it believes will proliferate throughout the industry this year.
- Lip care is surging while traditional lip color declines, signaling a shift toward result-driven beauty.
- Gen Z fragrance wardrobes and multi-blush habits show consumers are layering, experimenting, and personalizing beauty.
Ipsy has released its annual Beauty Discovery Report, calling lip care, blush, and scent experimentation as the top trends to watch this year, driven mostly by Gen Z consumers.
Unveiled at The Ipsies: 2026 Beauty Awards, the report explores how discovery is reshaping beauty shopping behavior, from sampling and surprise-driven experiences to product trial and conversion. This year’s report also highlights several shifts shaping beauty purchases in 2026, from the rise of curated shopping to growing demand for performance-led products and routines.
The report reveals that 75% of members surveyed have purchased or plan to purchase products they first discovered through the beauty subscription provider.
The Ipsy Beauty Discovery Report analyzes real Ipsy consumer behavior, drawing on more than 200 million product reviews, member data, and an annual member survey from across the US. As part of the report, Ipsy highlights the brands and products that made the biggest impact on the beauty community — based on reviews and popularity.
Together, Ipsy says these brands and products point to a “more intentional, discovery-led approach to how consumers try, evaluate, and shop for beauty.”
What started as a novelty is now a shopping behavior. Consumers aren’t just open to surprise — they’re seeking it out. As decision fatigue grows, Ipsy believes curated mystery is becoming the new luxury, turning discovery into the most exciting part of the purchase.
blind box boom,” Ipsy members have been engaging with this concept for years. Catering to the rising interest in beauty experiences, Ipsy sells Mystery Bags each month as one-time purchases and they often release multiple limited-edition versions, such as two designs per month. The company also turns the bags themselves into collectibles, not just packaging.Labeled as the “
Trends that resonate
Beauty trends nowadays are not defined by novelty alone, but by discovery that drives conversion and endures in an increasingly digital landscape.
“We have a unique view into which products move beyond the hype and keep members coming back. That perspective allows us to identify what’s truly resonating, which trends have staying power, and the brands anticipating consumer needs before they’re even fully realized,” says Kristy Westrup, chief merchandising officer at Ipsy.
According to Stacey Politi, chief marketing officer at Ipsy, “discovery has become one of the most powerful forces shaping beauty today.”
She says: “At Ipsy, discovery isn’t just part of the experience; it’s the engine behind it. Our ability to play matchmaker and connect our engaged member base with thousands of products is a big differentiator for us and allows us deep insight into emerging and evolving trends that drive measurable business impact.”
Lip care climb
Lip care is on the rise, with Ipsy reporting that units sold were up +10% year over year in 2025. The beauty subscription company says standout gains in Lip Plumper drove the increase (+182%), Lip Mask (+56%), and Lip Oil (+36%) — pointing to a growing consumer focus on lip treatment products.
The report also reveals that consumer interest in lip color is declining, with products down -23% overall in 2025. The steepest declines of lip color were in Liquid Lipstick (-56%), Lip Crayon (-54%), and Lip Gloss (-34%).
Ipsy’s findings highlight that lip purchases are no longer solely about color, but also about care. As beauty consumers prioritize hydration, volume, and long-term results, performance-driven formulas are redefining the lip category.
Products like lip oils and plumpers aren’t just trending. According to Ipsy, they’re becoming “everyday essentials,” signaling a shift toward lips that look as good as they feel.
Scent culture
Scent is stepping into the spotlight, and Gen Z is leading the charge, treating scent as part of their identity and experimenting more than any generation before them.
Instead of one signature scent, they’re building full fragrance wardrobes: layering, switching, and discovering new favorites at a rapid pace.
In 2025, fragrance ranked as the top subcategory for Gen Z, and as of December 2025, fragrance nearly doubled its share of the category mix, reports Ipsy.
The blush takeover
Meanwhile, blush has moved beyond a single go-to. “It’s now an arsenal,” says Ipsy.
According to the company’s data, Ipsy members bought US$2.1 million worth of blush last year — 34% more than in 2024. Shoppers also purchased more blush per order in 2025, signaling a multi-blush mindset.
What started as a social-driven flush has evolved into a core category, with members collecting multiple shades, finishes, and tones to suit different looks. Contour and bronzer have taken a step back, Ipsy says that blush is defining the face: softer, fresher, and more expressive.