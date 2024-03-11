Innisfree rebrand targets trending eco-friendly practices in skin care and packaging
11 Mar 2024 --- South Korean skin care brand Innisfree unveils new packaging and logo to reflect the brand’s current identity. The redesign launched in Asia and is now live in the UK.
Innisfree says it wanted to shift the brand more closely toward “ensur[ing] sustainability and nature is at the forefront for the brand.” Its new packaging is available at Cult Beauty, Sephora and other UK retailers, and released new products alongside the redesign.
Data from Innova Market Insights suggests that in the Asian beauty market, Lip Cosmetics took center stage, dominating the new product launches between October 2022 and September 2023. Notably, long-lasting formulations claimed the top position with 71% of these launches.
The market has also witnessed a rising trend in multifunctional makeup items and a surge in sustainable and clean beauty products. Formulas without animal ingredients, emphasizing plant-based alternatives and boasting free-from claims are growing fast. This signals a shift toward eco-conscious and ethical beauty choices in the Asian market.
Nature-based skin care
Innisfree is touted as a natural skin care brand founded by Sunghwan Suh in 2000. It points to the benefits of nature from the preserved island of Jeju, South Korea.
The brand has seven lines it believes are developed with a focus on eco-consciousness to balance nature and the skin with products such as green tea, volcanic clusters, black tea, retinol cica, cherry blossom, bija and sheet masks.
The new packaging takes on a cleaner look with a creamy white base color and different colored text based on the product.
In K-beauty, Neora recently acquired ACN Korea to continue the company’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.
ACN Korea says it is a “prominent player” in Korea’s direct sales sector and is known as the “sole provider of direct sales telecommunications and essential services in Korea,” being a top 20 company in its industry.
New products in new packaging
Innisfree’s new Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum helps to brighten dark spots and dullness. It is also made to even the user’s skin tone while creating a smooth complexion.
The product is inspired by Korean dermatology and has a formula featuring vitamin C and green tea enzymes.
The Black Tea Youth Enhancing Essence has black tea rich in antioxidants and eight different peptides. It promises to hydrate and promote skin cell turnover.
The new Daily UV Defense Sunscreen High Protection SPF 30 uses Jeju green tea and sunflower seed oil in SPF.
Additionally, the Daily UV Defence Mineral Sunscreen High Protection SPF 50 contains eight types of hyaluronic acid and cica to hydrate and soothe skin deeply. The SPF features a non-greasy, satin finish while neutralizing redness with a green tint.
By Sabine Waldeck