Innomost CEO sees upcycled Nordic birch bark pigment as titanium dioxide replacement
11 Apr 2024 --- Finnish Innomost launches Betuinno. Betulin, a “sustainable and biodegradable” replacement for “harmful” synthetic white pigments in beauty products. The manufacturer offers a portfolio of cosmetic ingredients with multifunctional benefits and receives funding from Metsä Spring and Innovestor.
The manufacturer spotlights the widespread use of white pigments in personal care products such as cosmetics, toothpaste, suncreams and coatings. The EU and certain US states have banned “the current market standard,” titanium dioxide, in food use. Last year, the French government appealed the EU General Court’s judgment to annul the classification of titanium dioxide as a suspected carcinogen when inhaled or consumed in powder forms.
Innomost believes Betuinno. Betulin and non-nano zinc oxide are viable replacements for the polluter titanium oxide in sunscreens. Personal Care Insights speaks with Sami Selkälä, CEO and founder of Innomost, to learn about the innovation.
What makes Betuinno. Betulin stand out as an alternative to synthetic white pigments like titanium dioxide?
Selkälä: Betuinno. Betulin is bio-based and upcycled, and unlike synthetic white pigments, it is biodegradable and non-toxic. Produced from upcycled birch bark from certified forest industry side streams, it is environmentally friendly and has a low carbon footprint. Betuinno. Betulin matches the whiteness and reflectivity of synthetic white pigments.
How does Betuinno. Betulin address environmental and regulatory concerns in industries where white pigments are commonly used?
Selkälä: Betuinno. Betulin is a biobased alternative to commonly used synthetic white pigments. Unlike other widely used white pigments, it is biodegradable, environmentally friendly and does not pollute. Using certified Nordic forest industry side streams as raw material, we can offer sustainable bio-based products with a low carbon footprint.
Betuinno. Betulin does not have side effects related to synthetic white pigments, it only has a good impact on people and the environment as it has multifunctional benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties. Betuinno. Betulin is non-toxic, safe to use and without the health effects associated with titanium dioxide, particularly genotoxicity and intestinal inflammation.
What motivated the development of Betuinno. Betulin, and how does it fit into sustainability trends?
Selkälä: The development of Betuinno. Betulin was inspired by nature’s unique multifunctionality. Betulin is the white protective color of the birch, and it has multifunctional benefits, such as skin healing and regenerating, as well as anti-inflammatory properties.
Today’s consumers want to use natural, renewable and sustainable products that are good for them and the environment. Our innovations enable customers to replace environmentally harmful ingredients with biobased, non-toxic and safe-to-use options. We answer to the market demand for sustainable, zero-waste and full-cycle biobased cosmetics.
We aim to replace fossil fuel-based ingredients with our upcycled biobased products. We believe in circular economy and use wooden side-streams to make a better world. By replacing fossil fuel-based ingredients with wooden side streams, we can do our part in slowing climate change. Thanks to our in-house-designed patented production process technology, environmentally friendly and sustainable production solutions are used to keep the carbon footprint to a minimum.
The raw materials and forest industry side streams for our products are available in large volumes at a feasible cost. Our raw material originates from certified Nordic forests, not from lands that could be used for food or feed, and no deforestation is needed. This enables us to be part of the change movement toward a more sustainable and fossil-free future. In addition, our current range of biodegradable and sustainable products from birch is only the beginning of our company’s innovation potential and growth opportunities in the global market.
How does Innomost plan to expand its market globally with the launch of Betuinno. Betulin, and how does additional funding support this initiative?
Selkälä: The launch of Betuinno. Betulin supports our international growth plans in various industries. Our products are used on three continents in beauty and cosmetics, and our most prominent clients include brands such as Lumene. To support the launch of a new ingredient with a growing global client base, the two existing investors, Metsä Spring and Innovestor, have invested an additional €1.4 million (US$1.5 million) in Innomost.
By Venya Patel