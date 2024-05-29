Johnson & Johnson obtains rights to antibody to help people with atopic dermatitis
29 May 2024 --- Johnson & Johnson signs a definitive agreement with Numab Therapeutics to acquire the rights to a clinical-stage bispecific antibody that could address patient needs in atopic dermatitis (AD). The all-cash transaction is worth approximately US$1.25 billion.
The “first-in-class” bispecific antibody, NM26, targets two clinically proven pathways in AD — IL-4R alpha subunit (IL-4Rα) and IL-31. NM26 has the potential to offer distinctive benefits versus existing treatments and address critical unmet needs for AD patients. Johnson & Johnson says it is committed to developing differentiated bispecific antibodies for treating AD and other immune-mediated diseases.
“To deliver durable, symptom-free remission for the millions of people living with AD, our medicines must be tailored to target multiple disease-driving pathways in different patient subpopulations,” says David Lee, Global Immunology Therapeutic Area head at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.
“That’s why we are committed to developing differentiated bispecifics that combine the targeting of two distinct disease-driving pathways. NM26 can potentially deliver a treatment specifically for patients with inflamed skin associated with intense itching.”
Treating AD
According to the pharmaceutical company, AD is the most common inflammatory skin disease and is highly heterogeneous, with different disease-driving mechanisms in distinct patient subpopulations.
NM26 targets IL-4Rα, which triggers Th2-mediated skin inflammation, and IL-31 impacts skin itch and subsequent scratching that worsens the disease. In addition to potentially “transforming” the standard of care for AD, NM26 could also be efficacious in other inflammatory skin diseases involving Th2 inflammation and itch.
People living with AD experience inflamed skin that can be associated with itch and subsequent scratching, which causes skin pain, skin abrasions that increase the risk of infection, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, stress, depression and even an increased risk of suicide.
Johnson & Johnson asserts that current therapies fail to deliver durable, symptom-free remission in the most common inflammatory skin disease, with approximately 70% of patients not achieving remission.
“Our goal is to deliver transformational efficacy for all patients with immune-mediated diseases like AD. Our investment in differentiated bispecifics is the next chapter in our impactful Immunology legacy. It reinforces our commitment to address unmet medical needs by leveraging patient insights and our deep disease expertise,” says Candice Long, worldwide VP of Immunology at Johnson & Johnson.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, following clearance of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
By Sabine Waldeck