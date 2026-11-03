Kimberly-Clark completes US$48.7B Kenvue acquisition in wellness push
Key takeaways
- Kimberly-Clark has completed its US$48.7 billion acquisition of Kenvue, combining 10 billion-dollar brands.
- The company expects approximately US$2.1 billion in run-rate synergies from cost savings and revenue growth.
- The deal expands Kimberly-Clark’s reach across consumer health, personal care, women’s health, and active aging.
Kimberly-Clark has completed its acquisition of Kenvue, a cash-and-stock transaction originally valued at an enterprise value of approximately US$48.7 billion. The deal brings together 10 billion-dollar brands across personal care and consumer health, with Kimberly-Clark positioning the combined company as the “preeminent global consumer health and wellness leader.”
The acquisition utilizes Kimberly-Clark’s Powering Care growth engine and operating model to enhance value across the portfolio. The company underscores its forecast run-rate synergies of approximately US$2.1 billion, with its upcoming value capture plans already laid out.
The deal unites major personal care and consumer health brands under the Kimberly-Clark umbrella. The titanic portfolio now includes: Huggies, Listerine, Cottonelle, Neutrogena, Depend, Tylenol, Kleenex, Johnson’s Baby, Kotex, and Scott.
“With Kenvue, Kimberly-Clark is equipped to combine deep consumer insight, groundbreaking science and innovation, brand-building expertise, and strong commercial execution to lead the future of consumer health,” says Mike Hsu, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark.
The chairman lauds the acquisition as a defining moment in the consumer goods company’s 154-year history.
Meeting unmet needs
Hsu frames the unification of the two companies as coming at a time when the need for better care is “undeniable and growing.” The chairman positions the move as presenting an “urgent opportunity to be there for more people, in more places and across evolving unmet needs.”
The sentiment is reiterated by Kimberly-Clark. It states that as consumers are underserved by traditional health care systems, health care has become more “personal, proactive, and essential.” The shortcomings of traditional health care are nudging consumers to “assemble their own solutions,” according to the company.
Through a growing portfolio of baby care, women’s health, and active aging brands, the Kenvue acquisition fortifies Kimberly-Clark’s position to leverage this systems-level health care gap with its consumer products. The company is “well-positioned” to serve a global health and wellness industry that has reached over US$500 billion in spending annually, according to Kimberly-Clark.
The European Commission approved the acquisition subject to remedies aimed at addressing competition concerns in feminine hygiene. Kimberly-Clark committed to divesting its Kotex, Camelia, and Record brands in the European Economic Area, removing the overlap with Kenvue’s OB tampons.
Differentiated financial framework
Kimberly-Clark’s anticipated approximate US$2.1 billion run-rate synergies are made up of cost synergies and incremental profit. Cost synergies are approximated at US$1.9 billion and anticipated to be captured in the first three years following close. Incremental profit from revenue synergies is anticipated at US$500 million and partially offset by reinvestment of roughly US$300 million, captured within four years post-close.
Kimberly-Clark says that the company has “substantially built its pipeline of cost and revenue initiatives as part of a robust integration plan.”
The finalized deal comes as Kenvue posted its fourth consecutive quarter of net and organic sales growth in its Q3 2026 financials late last week.
The company saw strong performance in Self Care and Essential Health, along with margin expansion and strong cash generation, according to Kenvue CEO Kirk Perry.
“As we near the completion of our value-creating combination with Kimberly-Clark and bring together our two companies, the team is excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Perry on October 30, preceding the acquisition’s completion on November 2.
In Q3, Kenvue’s net sales increased 3.2% against the prior-year period, reflecting organic sales growth of 2.9% and a foreign currency benefit of 0.3%. Diluted EPS increased 5% to US$0.22; Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 4% to US$0.29.
Perry is one of three members of the Kenvue Board of Directors who have joined the Kimberly-Clark Board of Directors, which now comprises 13 directors. The other two directors to continue their tenure from Kenvue are Richard E. Allison, Jr., who has been appointed to the Kimberly-Clark Audit Committee, and Larry Merlo, who has been appointed to the Management Development and Compensation Committee.
In connection with the close of the transaction, Mae C. Jemison, Christa S. Quarles, and Jaime A. Ramirez have stepped down from the Kimberly-Clark Board effective immediately.
Strategies and execution
Kimberly-Clark is tapping its Powering Care growth engine to boost Kenvue’s portfolio performance. The giant aims to accelerate innovation, “deepen brand love,” and improve commercial follow-through.
The company is following a strategic framework with three pillars: Better Care, More Hands, and Smarter Health. The combined brands aim to cater to consumers more thoroughly in health care and everyday personal care.
The move will also allow Kimberly-Clark to extend its reach across broader territories and regions as needs evolve.
The company reiterates its previously announced four business segments — North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Enterprise Markets — and underscores some key figures emerging from the regions.
Kimberly-Clark estimates that the North American business is generating approximately US$18 billion in sales annually. Asia Pacific Focus Markets are generating approximately US$4.3 billion in annual sales and will include Greater China, Australia / New Zealand, South Korea, and Indonesia.
It estimates that EMEA accounts for approximately $5 billion in annual sales. Enterprise Markets, which will include Latin America (including Brazil), India, Southeast Asian markets, and Japan, is generating roughly US$4.3 billion in annual sales.
“Our focus now is to move with speed and purpose to unlock the full potential of this combination. I am confident that our shared commitment to care and strong execution will enable us to deliver generational value for consumers, customers, and shareholders,” says Hsu.
With the completion of the transaction, Kenvue shareholders will receive US$3.50 in cash and 0.14625 shares of Kimberly-Clark common stock for each Kenvue share held. Shares of Kenvue’s common stock ceased trading as of the market opening on November 2, 2026.
Kimberly-Clark commenced exchange offers and consent solicitations for Kenvue notes in late September, subsequently amending and extending the offers ahead of the transaction’s close.