The three trends transforming beauty tech
Key takeaways
- Philips names personalized guidance, at-home devices, and human connection as key beauty tech trends.
- Experts say confidence, not the technology itself, is the main barrier to adopting at-home devices.
- Industry voices agree that beauty tech works best when it combines intelligence with human insight.
Personal care technology giant Philips has identified three technology trends revolutionizing the beauty industry: personalized guidance, at-home devices, and human connection. The central theme connecting the three is everyday routines evolving into moments of care.
Philips says personal care has become a meaningful part of daily well-being, with people making intentional choices about how they begin their mornings, unwind in the evening, and care for themselves throughout the day. The company identifies that technologies are fostering more personalized, supportive, and meaningful relationships between people and products.
The Dutch multinational has gathered voices from leading beauty industry players to share their perspectives on the next phase of beauty technology and what it means for the industry.
Won Sook Ko, global category leader for Beauty at Philips, says: “Consumers want products grounded in science that deliver results, with personalization and care embedded. The future is about intelligence meeting intimacy: moving from technology that asks people to adapt, to intelligent technology that adapts to them.”
Personal guidance becomes expectation
Consumers have access to more beauty information than ever, but Philips flags that more information does not always bring greater confidence.
The slurry of data, products, ingredients, and technologies can leave consumers lost in the beauty abyss. This phenomenon — more solutions and less clarity — has been identified by many industry experts as an overwhelming cosmetics landscape.
This market saturation has given rise to brands catering to consumers craving solutions targeted to their specific concerns — in comes personalized beauty. “Consumers increasingly expect beauty and wellness technology to be responsive, adaptive, and intelligent,” says Alice Crossley, principal strategic foresight analyst at The Future Laboratory.
Philips cites research revealing that 62% of US beauty and personal care buyers are interested in hyper-personalized products.
“Real-time guidance, personalized insights, and clear communication about ‘why’ the technology is recommending a particular step are no longer differentiators — they are becoming integral to what is expected by consumers,” explains Crossley.
“Brands that can translate complex science into relatable guidance that feels intimate and actionable will define the next steps of beauty innovation.”
For example, Ulta Beauty recently launched a ChatGPT plugin that builds personalized product bundles around consumers’ beauty goals, routines, and budgets. But for guidance like this to land, it needs to feel credible.
Haut.AI CEO Anastasia Georgievskaya previously told Personal Care Insights that consumers quickly disengage from AI that feels generic, and are far more likely to trust recommendations grounded in real skin data.
At-home devices establish trust
Philips says that the most compelling beauty technologies will not require people to become experts in what they are using. Instead, the tech will act as a trusted partner, “supporting people throughout the experience and turning uncertainty into confidence.”
The importance of clear technology translates to the rising at-home device market. More personal care shoppers are taking treatments home that used to be tied to clinics. However, as with any new technological adaptation, there may be a learning curve — one that Philips believes should be removed and replaced with intuitive guidance.
Dr Aamna Adel, UK consultant dermatologist and health care professional influencer, says: “From what I see both online and, in my clinic, the biggest barrier to adopting beauty technology isn’t the technology itself, it’s confidence.”
“The most successful beauty routines are built on understanding, consistency, and trust. That’s why personalized feedback is becoming an increasingly important part of the beauty experience. When people receive clear, evidence-based support throughout their journey, they’re more likely to build confidence, develop empowering rituals, and achieve the results they’re looking for.”
The shift toward guided at-home devices is playing out across personal care. In oral care, Dyson and Usmile have launched camera-equipped AI toothbrushes with real-time imaging, showing users which areas they’ve missed while they brush. Additionally, red light therapy masks are moving into the mainstream, with LED devices now widely available through beauty and wellness retail.
Philips says that user consistency of at-home devices, supported by confidence, is what helps routines become lasting habits.
“Confidence thrives when women have genuine choice. When technology removes doubt over what to do and how, it creates space for intention-setting and self-trust. Beauty rituals become moments of autonomy, and that’s where real enjoyment and empowerment happen,” says Tiffany Buathier, founder of The New Well.
Philips recently launched the Lumea 9900 Pro, “the first” at-home intense pulsed light (IPL) hair removal device with audio feedback and motion guidance that talks to users.
As the device goes along the legs and arms, the Philips Lumea 9900 Pro gives live audio feedback to help achieve optimal coverage and technique.
The device has intelligent SenseIQ Pro and SmartSkin sensor technology that automatically determines individual skin tone and guides users to the optimal light setting. This is done to ensure effectiveness and safety with treatments. The Lumea 9900 Pro also has smart progress tracking that provides post-treatment reports that analyze hair reduction progress and personalized recommendations.
The real-time audio feedback and visual guidance are designed to make every treatment feel human and intuitive from the first use.
Intelligent beauty should feel human
According to Philips, the opportunity in beauty tech is to avoid making routines more mechanical, but instead more personal. The company believes that as beauty becomes more data-led, the technologies that endure will respect individual choice, respond to real needs, and leave space for enjoyment.
“Whether someone is desiring smoother feeling skin, or simply a routine that fits their lifestyle, technology should support their goals without taking away their sense of control,” says Philips.
Won Sook Ko, global category leader for Beauty at Philips, explains this point: “We’re not here to tell women what to do with their appearance. Our role is to give them agency and empower them to make their own choices.”
“We can then support those choices with safe, personalized guidance and education every step of the way. With the Philips Lumea 9900 Pro, we’ve combined 25 years of IPL research with real-time audio feedback and motion guidance to help make IPL more intuitive and accessible at home. It eliminates the uncertainty that prevents many women from even trying IPL to transform it from a necessary task into a ritual women return to.”
Industry voices echo the importance of human overlap with technological advances. Vantage Beauty’s Kimia Koushesh told Personal Care Insights that the opportunity is “not to choose between technology and human insight, but to combine them.” She sees the real whitespace not in technology for its own sake, but in tech-enabled products that solve problems and connect with people.
Meanwhile, Revieve’s Future Face of Beauty report reaches a similar conclusion. While regions take different approaches, the industry is moving toward guided empowerment, stronger relationships, and long-term trust, with Asia Pacific pairing advanced technology with human connection.