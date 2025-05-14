L’Oréal rumored to acquire dermatological brand Medik8
L’Oréal is reportedly planning to acquire Medik8. If completed, the British dermatological skin care brand would be positioned in a shared portfolio with brands such as SkinCeuticals, La Roche-Posay, and CeraVe.
The acquisition would expand L’Oréal further into the dermocosmetics space.
The skin care brand is best known for its retinal (retinaldehyde) products. It invested in the retinol alternative, which is part of the vitamin A derivatives, retinoids.
Founded in 2009, Medik8 has received awards for multiple skin care products addressing healthy aging. In 2018, it was awarded a global patent for its stabilizing vitamin A retinaldehyde, which became an international best seller.
The brand reportedly saw 50% sales growth in 2024 and is projected to reach a revenue of US$115 million in 2025. Over 7,000 clinics currently sell Medik8’s products globally. It collaborates with dermatologists and universities to fuel clinically backed skin care innovation.
Neither of the companies has officially confirmed the acquisition.
L’Oréal business news
L’Oréal recently released its Q1 financial report showing sales of €11.73 billion (US$13.49 billion), an overall 4.4% sales growth, and 3.5% like-for-like growth. The increase was mainly attributed to its hair and fragrance segments. Europe is a steady growth region, but the highest growth is in emerging markets, especially in Brazil, India, and Thailand.
Earlier this year, the beauty giant partnered with Tru Diagnostic, an epigenomics testing company, to explore how epigenetic changes translate to visible signs of aging. The companies said the partnership aimed to design new cosmetic solutions that enhance appearance and promote long-term skin and hair health by decoding the biological markets.
In February, L’Oréal announced it was selling 2.3% of its shares back to Sanofi as part of Sanofi’s share buyback program to optimize the group’s balance sheet.