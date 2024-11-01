Lucta Group strengthens perfume position through Quintessence Fragrances partnership
Quintessence Fragrances has become the latest addition to Lucta Group. Lucta — an international producer of flavor innovations, fragrances and feed additives — hopes to bolster its global capabilities by adding the established perfumery and fragrance experience of Quintessence Fragrances to the Group.
“Quintessence’s strong position in key markets reflects a customer-focused philosophy that aligns with Lucta’s values and long-term approach,” says Lucta CEO Carlos Ventós. “We are excited to welcome Quintessence’s passionate team and invest in its vision for the dynamic fine perfumery and home fragrance sectors.”
Lucta, which is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, was founded in 1949 and is celebrating 75 years as a company. The company’s 2023 Sustainability Report highlighted €348 million (US$379 million) in net sales and €32.5 million (US$35.4 million) in net profit, a 26% increase compared to 2022.
In 2023, Lucta reported having eight operational sites and five design centers and production plants. Adding Quintessence Fragrances will expand Lucta’s global footprint, adding the UK, India and UAE to its geographic presence in the fragrance market.
Quintessence Fragrances is an established fragrance company founded in 1982 and currently headquartered in the UK and India. The company has grown internationally since 2003, when it joined the Goldfield Fragrances Group under CEO Bharatrao Kamte.
Ventós and Kamte both point to decades of established global experience as the recipe for mutual success in this company merger.
“The union of our two focused companies creates tremendous global opportunities for both our valued clients and dedicated teams. Together, we will enhance our global manufacturing and creative capabilities to better serve our clients and partners,” says Kamte.
According to Innova Market Insights, fragrance launches have shown a 23% average annual growth globally since spring 2022. Of note, unisex fragrances have shown a 38% average annual increase in that same time.