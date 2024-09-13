MakeUp in NewYork 2024: TikTok trends, skingestibles and science-led beauty solutions
13 Sep 2024 --- The MakeUp in NewYork 2024 trade show will kick off next week with a focus on innovation, sustainability and science-led beauty solutions.
Personal Care Insights tees up the event with show director and co-founder Sandra Maguarian to learn more about upcoming discussions and exhibits that cover topics such as biotech-driven beauty, the rise of skingestibles and sustainable packaging solutions. Key trends like TikTok Shop’s influence on consumer engagement and precision skincare technologies will also be explored.
According to event organizers, the global beauty market is expected to reach US$580 billion by 2027. They say the show will provide insights into how leading beauty brands are addressing rising consumer demands for transparency, efficacy and ethical production.
Brands such as Estée Lauder, Goop, La Roche-Posay and CeraVe will be present, with over 150 exhibitors highlighting innovations in formulation, packaging and ingredients.
How are exhibitors at this year’s event meeting consumer demands, and what new materials or formulations are being introduced?
Maguarian: At our shows, we collaborate with trend agencies, who guide our exhibitors in shaping the products of tomorrow. Their role goes beyond responding to current consumer demands — they anticipate future needs and drive the innovations that will shape the market. With their forward-thinking expertise, our exhibitors don’t just follow trends,they push boundaries, delivering cutting-edge solutions that define the future of beauty.
Here are some key examples of new materials and formulations to be presented at MakeUp in NewYork this year:
Sensoreal Light Catching Powder by B. Kolor Makeup & Skincare This powder showcases a new generation of sensory-driven products. It combines a chalky-to-creamy texture that transforms upon application, leaving a natural, radiant finish. This product is designed with a focus on both performance and user experience, responding to the increasing consumer demand for innovative textures that enhance the overall makeup routine.
Peel Magic by R&D Color This two-phase gel patch mask taps into the trend of natural, eco-conscious beauty. Made with over 90% natural ingredients, including recycled tamarind seed gum, this fun-to-use mask reflects the growing desire for interactive, sustainable formulations that are effective and enjoyable to use.
Cooling Clear Gel Cleanser by JO Cosmetics. This cleanser is designed to meet consumer demands for gentle yet effective skincare. With an RSO-certified formula containing 83% water, it easily removes waterproof makeup without the need for excessive rubbing, highlighting the trend toward high-performance cleansers that prioritize skin health while being environmentally friendly.
With the rapid advancement of beauty technology, how do you expect innovations to impact consumers?
Maguarian: As beauty technology continues to evolve, we are seeing a significant shift in how products are designed and delivered to consumers. Innovations in packaging, applicators and formulations are not only enhancing the functionality of products but also redefining the consumer experience.
First, sustainable packaging is becoming non-negotiable. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases, and brands are responding with eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as recyclable, refillable, and biodegradable materials. This shift is raising consumer expectations for beauty products to be both luxurious and environmentally responsible.
Second, precision applicators are transforming the way consumers apply products. Whether through innovative designs that offer more control or applicators that are tailored to specific product types, these advancements are making the application process easier, more precise and ultimately more enjoyable. Consumers are coming to expect products that are not only effective but also effortless to use.
Finally, advanced formulations are taking beauty product performance to new heights. Consumers now expect more from their beauty products, with an increasing demand for formulations that offer skincare benefits alongside makeup and incorporate high-tech ingredients that address individual skin concerns. For instance, Capsum is pioneering encapsulation technology, which allows for the precise delivery of active ingredients, maximizing their effectiveness and improving overall results.
In addition, microbiome-based products are gaining traction, focusing on enhancing the skin’s natural microbiome for long-term health and balance. These formulations aim to maintain the skin's ecosystem while delivering visible results, catering to consumers who are looking for products that go beyond surface-level benefits.
Sustainability in formulation is also a key focus, with innovations like waterless formulations and the use of cellulose in packaging leading the charge toward more eco-conscious beauty. Waterless products minimize waste, while cellulose-based materials offer biodegradable, sustainable packaging solutions without compromising luxury.
Transparency is becoming a non-negotiable, with consumers demanding clear information about the ingredients and sourcing behind the products they use. This push for honesty and sustainability is reshaping the beauty industry, as brands prioritize clean, effective, and responsible beauty innovations to meet rising expectations.These innovations are shaping a future where consumers expect beauty products to deliver on multiple fronts, offering superior performance, ease of use and, of course, sustainability.
How do you expect the trends and innovations revealed at the event to influence the beauty market over the next year?
Maguarian: The trends highlighted at MakeUp in NewYork 2024 will play a crucial role in shaping the beauty market over the next year, with a significant focus on conscious beauty. More than just clean formulations, conscious beauty emphasizes ethical sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and transparency across the entire product lifecycle. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their environmental and social impact, driving demand for brands that not only offer high-performance products but also operate with a purpose.
In the personal care sector, this trend will manifest in a rise in biodegradable packaging and products that promote skin health while reducing environmental impact. For instance, formulations that are water-efficient or products designed with minimal waste in mind will gain traction.
In makeup, the shift towards conscious beauty will continue to push the boundaries of ingredient sourcing and product functionality. Expect to see more upcycled ingredients and sustainable applicators that offer innovative solutions while still delivering high-quality performance. This focus on conscious beauty will reshape consumer expectations, pushing brands to be more transparent and responsible in every aspect of their products, from concept to consumer.
Over 90% of brands attend MakeUp in NewYork to source the latest innovations and trends. The trends that will shape the beauty market in the coming year will be revealed next week — just visit the show to discover which products will be hitting the shelves in the next two years.
By Venya Patel