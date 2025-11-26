Innovative intimate care solutions drive femcare modernization
Key takeaways
- Femcare brands are redesigning long-standing product formats to better meet women’s needs for comfort and convenience.
- Charli enters Boots with skin care-inspired lubricants and massage oils designed to modernize the intimate wellness category.
- Always launches Pocket Flexfoam, a pocket-sized menstrual pad designed to offer full protection in a discreet format.
Intimate care brand Charli has launched at UK retailer Boots. The brand introduces a cleaner and more modern take on lubricants and massage oils, aiming to refresh a category that has remained largely unchanged for decades, according to Charli.
The launch arrives as feminine care undergoes a broader shift, where traditional products are increasingly redesigned to meet the modern woman’s needs for convenience, discretion, and ingredient transparency.
As part of this femcare shift, Procter & Gamble’s Always is also launching updated formats with its Pocket Flexfoam. The product is a re-engineered version of a full-sized, full-protection menstrual pad, made to be pocket-sized in a discreet and portable format.
Both launches are positioned as female-centric designs.
“Charli was created to put the consumer first, with clean ingredients, water-based formulas, and skin care inspired actives. We scrutinize every ingredient in our face cream, yet when it comes to lubricant, we barely blink. That needs to change,” says Evelien Kahn, founder of Charli.
Skinnified lube?
Charli’s early expansion strategy through the Boots launch gives shoppers access to the brand’s full range online and in-store. The line includes lubricants formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and glycerin-free options. The brand also offers a Tea Rose Massage Oil and a two-in-one Massage Lube Gel for intimate comfort and sensorial use.
Kahn says Charli was developed to bring a fresh perspective to a category she believes has long lacked innovation.
“The intimate wellness category has been stuck in the same routine for far too long, with a strawberry flavor here, a bright color there. It’s time for something new,” she explains.
This push for updated formulas aligns with broader movements in women’s care. Innova Market Insights data indicates a 5% global increase in women’s care product launches from July 2022 to June 2024.
Compact care
Always’ Pocket Flexfoam pad is designed to offer full-sized protection in a small, resealable pouch that users can carry in a pocket or small bag.
The brand describes the innovation as a response to the long-standing challenge of balancing strong menstrual protection with portability. Always positions the format as a “breakthrough” for people with active or mobile lifestyles.
According to the brand, Pocket Flexfoam delivers “up to 100% leak-free protection” while remaining thin enough to provide “zero leak, zero feel, and zero bunching” during use.
“With Always Pocket Flexfoam, we’re aiming to revolutionize the period care routine for the on-the-go lifestyle, so no matter what she’s wearing, or where she’s going, she can do it with the confidence she’s protected,” says Balaka Niyazee, senior VP and general manager of North America Feminine Care, at Procter & Gamble.
Future-forward femcare
The personal care industry is experiencing increased momentum in user-centric innovations for women’s intimate health. Myrena, for example, borrows science used in anti-aging skin care to restore skin vitality below the waist. The brand’s non-hormonal cream and supplement system aims to increase hydration and elasticity in vulval and vaginal skin, especially for menopausal women. The brand says, “beauty doesn’t stop at the neckline — and neither should skin care.”
Moreover, Ples’Jour previously launched a clinically-backed lubricant called Opal to challenge outdated perceptions of pleasure products and position female intimacy as a natural extension of self-care. The product replaces traditional irritant-prone lubricants with a silicone-based formula that protects the vaginal microbiome.
In the period-care aisle, traditional pad and tampon formats are increasingly scrutinized for their contribution to environmental harm.
“A third of people are flushing pads, whether for convenience or discretion,” Olivia Ahn, co-founder of menstrual care brand Fluus, previously told Personal Care Insights.
To combat period pollution and keep consumer needs in mind, Fluus launched “the world’s first” flushable pads made from fully degradable, FSC-certified, plant-based materials.